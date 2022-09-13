Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Starts September 23, to Bring Over 2,000 New Launches, Discounts, More

Amazon will be releasing new titles on Prime Video during the festival sale.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 18:55 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Starts September 23, to Bring Over 2,000 New Launches, Discounts, More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Customers have the chance to get up to Rs. 7,500 discount while using Amazon Pay

Highlights
  • Amazon will provide great deals on products from small medium businesses
  • It will offer bulk discounts to Amazon Business customers
  • Amazon will host livestreams during the sale to offer limited-time deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. The e-commerce platform has revealed that during the sale there will be over 2,000 product launches across various categories, including electronics brands like Samsung, iQoo, LG, Xiaomi, Apple, Sony, and more. In addition to various bank offers and exciting deals, Amazon will also run livestreams hosted by industry experts/ influencers. There will be special Live-only discounts offered during these streams as well. Amazon has also planned to release several new titles for Prime Video and miniTV streaming services during the Great Indian Festival 2022.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will start from September 23 with Prime members getting early access to the deals, offers, discounts, and more. Amazon has announced that customers can expect over 2,000 new product launches during the sale from popular brands like Samsung, iQoo, Xiaomi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, and more.

Amazon will also be introducing never-before deals on products from Small Medium Businesses (SMB) affiliated with programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar.

It is also aiming to team up with more than 150 influencers/ experts to host livestreams during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Customers will discover top deals and ask questions in real-time. In addition, there will be special Live-only discounts available during these livestreams.

Customers also have the chance to win up to Rs. 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival 2022 by shopping on Amazon or paying bills via the Amazon Pay app. Applying for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the sale will give customers a Rs. 2,500 welcome reward. Those who activate Amazon Pay Later during this period will get an instant Rs. 150 cashback and up to Rs. 60,000 instant credit. Finally, signing up for Amazon Pay UPI will give customers a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 50.

Amazon is also offering special discounts to Amazon Business customers who can save up to 28 percent extra on GST invoices. There will also be a 40 percent additional discount on bulk purchases across categories like laptops, desktops, monitors, TVs, and more.

It will also be releasing new titles on Prime Video, including the third season of Four More Shots Please. More blockbusters titles will be revealed as we approach the starting date.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Could Debut This Year: Report

