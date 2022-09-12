Technology News
loading

Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is set to begin on September 23.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 12 September 2022 14:26 IST
Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Amazon

Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale

Highlights
  • Amazon will waive selling fees for new sellers who launch within 90 days
  • The e-commerce firm will offer deep discounts during the upcoming sale
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will take place later this month

Amazon announced on Monday that it would reduce the fees for new sellers on the e-commerce website by 50 percent, ahead of the company's upcoming sales scheduled for the festival season. The announcement comes after the company revealed that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. According to the e-commerce platform, new sellers who register before October 26 and launch within 90 days will be eligible for a 50 percent cut on selling fees, according to the company.

The e-commerce platform said in a statement on Monday that new sellers would be eligible for a waiver on fees paid for selling products on the company's website. "All new sellers registering on Amazon.in between August 28 to October 26th and launching within 90 days from date of registration shall be eligible to avail [of a] 50 percent waiver on selling fee across all categories," the company said.

The selling fee is collected on all products sold on Amazon. It is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer, according to the firm.

According to the company, the upcoming festival sale is set to benefit local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs. However, it did not provide specific details of how it would assist local artisans and entrepreneurs during the festive sale. The firm also offers integration for offline services and and selling products onling through its programs like Local Shops on Amazon.

On Saturday, Amazon announced that the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, and customers can take advantage of discounts on several products across categories during the sale. Rival Flipkart is expected to announce dates for its Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022, which will also offer deep discounts ahead of the upcoming festival season in October.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival
National Treasure: Edge of History: Harvey Keitel Leads a New Generation of Treasure Hunters

Related Stories

Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Battery Capacities Allegedly Revealed: Details
  2. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  4. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  6. Realme C33 Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get Better Features than iPhone 15 Pro
  8. In House of the Dragon Episode 4, Double Standards Cause a Royal Scandal
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. Amazon to Cut Fees for New Sellers by 50 Percent Ahead of Upcoming Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details
  2. Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales
  3. National Treasure: Edge of History: Harvey Keitel Leads a New Generation of Treasure Hunters
  4. NASA Replaces Leaking Fuel Seals on Artemis I SLS Rocket Ahead of Planned September 23 Launch
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Capacities Allegedly Revealed
  6. Oppo F21s Pro Series India Launch Set for September 15; Live Image Leaked Ahead of Debut: All Details
  7. US Set to Widen Curbs on Semiconductors for AI, Chipmaking Tools Shipments to China: Report
  8. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Teaser Offers First Look at Camp Half-Blood
  9. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: How to Install, Compatible iPhones, and More
  10. Vivo V25 5G India Launch Date Set for September 15; Will Feature 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.