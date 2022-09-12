Amazon announced on Monday that it would reduce the fees for new sellers on the e-commerce website by 50 percent, ahead of the company's upcoming sales scheduled for the festival season. The announcement comes after the company revealed that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. According to the e-commerce platform, new sellers who register before October 26 and launch within 90 days will be eligible for a 50 percent cut on selling fees, according to the company.

The e-commerce platform said in a statement on Monday that new sellers would be eligible for a waiver on fees paid for selling products on the company's website. "All new sellers registering on Amazon.in between August 28 to October 26th and launching within 90 days from date of registration shall be eligible to avail [of a] 50 percent waiver on selling fee across all categories," the company said.

The selling fee is collected on all products sold on Amazon. It is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer, according to the firm.

According to the company, the upcoming festival sale is set to benefit local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs. However, it did not provide specific details of how it would assist local artisans and entrepreneurs during the festive sale. The firm also offers integration for offline services and and selling products onling through its programs like Local Shops on Amazon.

On Saturday, Amazon announced that the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, and customers can take advantage of discounts on several products across categories during the sale. Rival Flipkart is expected to announce dates for its Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022, which will also offer deep discounts ahead of the upcoming festival season in October.