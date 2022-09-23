Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Amazon is currently offering up to 70 percent discount on smart TVs and accessories. Furthermore, SBI card users can save up to 10 percent on credit/ debit card or EMI purchases. Amazon hasn't announced the last date for its festive season sale yet.

Here is a list of some of the best deals that you can find today on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best smart TV deals

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 61,000)

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 80,000 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. Amazon is offering a discount worth Rs. 2,500 on payments made using any bank's card. Interested users can also swap an old TV to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,920.

Buy now at: Rs. 80,000 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900)

Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G)

This 65-inch QLED Android TV from Hisense was launched in India with a special price tag of Rs. 84,990. Now, Amazon has listed the smart TV for Rs. 60,000. SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. Further, the e-commerce website is offering up to Rs. 7,920 exchange discount. The Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G) features a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 24W enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology and comes with a built-in Chromecast and a voice control remote.

Buy now at: Rs. 60,000 (MRP Rs. 84,990)

Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the 55-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV for Rs. 68,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 74,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 7,920. EMI options start at Rs. 3,297 as well. The Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV features a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. It has 4.1-channel 100W speakers with 4 master speakers and a subwoofer. The smart TV offers Dolby Atmos support.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,999 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 44,980 during the ongoing sale, down from the retail price of Rs. 71,990. The EMI options start at Rs. 2,532. Further, SBI card users can save up to 10 percent on credit/ debit card or EMI purchases. The LG's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a 4K Ultra HD (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 Pro support.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990)

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50

During the Amazon festival sale, customers can purchase the Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 at Rs. 27,999, which is lower than its original price of Rs. 38,999. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,920 on specific TV models. The smart TV has impressive features including support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats for high dynamic range content. The TV support different sound formats including Dolby Audio for the inbuilt speakers, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 30,980 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale in India this week. Customers can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,920 by exchanging their old smart TVs. The was launched in India in June this year for Rs. 35,990. The 43-inch smart TV comes with HDR10+ support as well as inbuilt voice assistance. The Crystal 4K Neo TV includes a bezel-less design and has a list of connectivity options including multiple HDMI ports and a USB port.

Buy now at Rs. 30,980 (MRP Rs. 35,990)

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 43-inch Y1S Pro LED Android TV at Rs. 25,990, which is lower than its original price of Rs. 29,999. SBI credit card users can avail of a flat Rs. 2,000 additional discount on the smart TV. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount up to Rs. 7,920 on specific TV models. The smart TV sports a 43-inch 4K UHD display and features a Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality in real-time. The display offers HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. It has two full-range speakers that deliver a combined audio output of 24W and a Dolby Audio-enhanced surround sound system.

Buy now at: Rs.25,990 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best offers on accessories

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Interested users can grab the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 at a discounted price of Rs. 67,499 (MRP Rs. 84,400) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week. SBI credit card users can receive another instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on the purchase. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and inbuilt voice control.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,499 (MRP Rs. 84,400)

Fire TV Stick (starts at Rs. 1,999)

Amazon is offering discounts on Fire TV Stick models during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival 2022 sale. Users paying through Amazon Pay can also avail a discount of up to Rs. 350. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming model Rs. 3,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499).

Buy now starting at Rs. 1,999

