Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on TVs, Accessories

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on smart TVs during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 September 2022 13:41 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on TVs, Accessories

Amazon hasn't announced the last date for its Great Indian Festival 2022 sale yet

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is now open for all
  • The yearly sale brings discounts on hundreds of products
  • Amazon is offering discounts to SBI Bank card users

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Amazon is currently offering up to 70 percent discount on smart TVs and accessories. Furthermore, SBI card users can save up to 10 percent on credit/ debit card or EMI purchases. Amazon hasn't announced the last date for its festive season sale yet.

Here is a list of some of the best deals that you can find today on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best smart TV deals

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 61,000)

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 80,000 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. Amazon is offering a discount worth Rs. 2,500 on payments made using any bank's card. Interested users can also swap an old TV to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,920.

Buy now at: Rs. 80,000 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900)

Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G)

This 65-inch QLED Android TV from Hisense was launched in India with a special price tag of Rs. 84,990. Now, Amazon has listed the smart TV for Rs. 60,000. SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. Further, the e-commerce website is offering up to Rs. 7,920 exchange discount. The Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G) features a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 24W enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology and comes with a built-in Chromecast and a voice control remote.

Buy now at: Rs. 60,000 (MRP Rs. 84,990)

Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the 55-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV for Rs. 68,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 74,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 7,920. EMI options start at Rs. 3,297 as well. The Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Glo QLED TV features a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. It has 4.1-channel 100W speakers with 4 master speakers and a subwoofer. The smart TV offers Dolby Atmos support.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,999 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 44,980 during the ongoing sale, down from the retail price of Rs. 71,990. The EMI options start at Rs. 2,532. Further, SBI card users can save up to 10 percent on credit/ debit card or EMI purchases. The LG's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a 4K Ultra HD (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 Pro support.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990)

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50

During the Amazon festival sale, customers can purchase the Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 at Rs. 27,999, which is lower than its original price of Rs. 38,999. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,920 on specific TV models. The smart TV has impressive features including support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats for high dynamic range content. The TV support different sound formats including Dolby Audio for the inbuilt speakers, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 30,980 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale in India this week. Customers can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,920 by exchanging their old smart TVs. The was launched in India in June this year for Rs. 35,990. The 43-inch smart TV comes with HDR10+ support as well as inbuilt voice assistance. The Crystal 4K Neo TV includes a bezel-less design and has a list of connectivity options including multiple HDMI ports and a USB port.

Buy now at Rs. 30,980 (MRP Rs. 35,990)

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 43-inch Y1S Pro LED Android TV at Rs. 25,990, which is lower than its original price of Rs. 29,999. SBI credit card users can avail of a flat Rs. 2,000 additional discount on the smart TV. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount up to Rs. 7,920 on specific TV models. The smart TV sports a 43-inch 4K UHD display and features a Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality in real-time. The display offers HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. It has two full-range speakers that deliver a combined audio output of 24W and a Dolby Audio-enhanced surround sound system.

Buy now at: Rs.25,990 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best offers on accessories

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Interested users can grab the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 at a discounted price of Rs. 67,499 (MRP Rs. 84,400) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week. SBI credit card users can receive another instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on the purchase. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and inbuilt voice control.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,499 (MRP Rs. 84,400)

Fire TV Stick (starts at Rs. 1,999)

Amazon is offering discounts on Fire TV Stick models during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival 2022 sale. Users paying through Amazon Pay can also avail a discount of up to Rs. 350. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming model Rs. 3,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499).

Buy now starting at Rs. 1,999

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel Tablet Units Sent to India for EVT Phase, Specifications Leaked: Report
Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on TVs, Accessories
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  5. Google Pixel Watch Teased in Promo Video Showing Design
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on TVs, Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Sony IMX8-Series Camera
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  3. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Calls Bitcoin's Bear Market Good for Crypto Future
  4. Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces
  7. Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details
  8. Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India
  9. OpenSea to Rank NFTs Basis Their Rarity Aiming to Assist Collectors
  10. Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.