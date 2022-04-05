Technology News
loading

Amazon, Future Agree in Supreme Court to Appear Before Singapore International Arbitration Centre

Amazon has been opposing the Future group's decision to go ahead with the merger deal of FRL with Reliance Retail.

By ANI | Updated: 5 April 2022 16:57 IST
Amazon, Future Agree in Supreme Court to Appear Before Singapore International Arbitration Centre

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Reliance in March defended its takeover of Future Retail stores

Highlights
  • Amazon and Future Group (FRL) are locked in a legal battle
  • Amazon is opposing FRL's Rs. 24,713 crore merger with Reliance Retail
  • The SIAC previously restrained FRL from going ahead with the merger

Amazon and Future Group (FRL) on Monday agreed before the Supreme Court to resume the arbitration case in Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in connection with the merger deal of FRL with Reliance Retail. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked Amazon and Future Group to file a joint memorandum.

The Court was informed by the counsels of both parties that they have agreed to appear before the SIAC arbitral tribunal. The Supreme Court said that it will request SIAC to expedite the proceedings.

Amazon and FRL are embroiled in a legal fight over FRL's Rs 24,713 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.

Amazon has been opposing the Future group's decision to go ahead with the merger deal of FRL with Reliance Retail.

It got the Emergency Award of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in its favour which restrained Future group from going ahead with the merger deal.

The apex court was hearing Amazon's plea to restrain Future Retail from alienating its retail assets until arbitration between the American company and the Kishore Biyani-owned group Future concludes.

Earlier, Amazon had told the Supreme Court that there were talks for settlement between Amazon and Future Group but there has been no headway in the mediation proceedings on the assets of FRL. It had also said that even as the top court ordered to keep hands off, FRL stores have been taken over by Reliance.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Future Group, Amazon, Reliance, FRL
Best Deals on iPhone 12 That You Can Grab Right Now
Indian Government Orders Blocking of 22 YouTube-Based News Channels, Including 4 From Pakistan

Related Stories

Amazon, Future Agree in Supreme Court to Appear Before Singapore International Arbitration Centre
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  7. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.