Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Faces Challenges Over Policies at Shareholder Meeting, Investors to Review Workers’ Rights, Social Issues

Amazon Faces Challenges Over Policies at Shareholder Meeting, Investors to Review Workers’ Rights, Social Issues

Amazon has recommended that its investors vote against all 14 resolutions.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 May 2022 16:42 IST
Amazon Faces Challenges Over Policies at Shareholder Meeting, Investors to Review Workers’ Rights, Social Issues

Photo Credit: Reuters

ESG-based investing has spurred more shareholders to push for corporate accountability

Highlights
  • Amazon is facing a record 14 investor resolutions at its annual meeting
  • The company's annual shareholder meeting will take place today
  • Amazon has recommended that its investors vote against all 14 resolutions

Amazon faces 14 investor resolutions challenging its policies at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, a record for the retail and cloud computing giant, as socially minded investors scrutinize its treatment of workers.

The increase in the number of resolutions underscores the rise of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG)-based investing, which is spurring more shareholders to push for corporate accountability.

It also reflects changes under securities regulators appointed by US President Joe Biden that have made it easier for investors to file proposals and more difficult for companies to convince regulators that these resolutions should not go to a shareholder vote.

A fresh record for such resolutions at an S&P 500 company will be chalked up next week, when Google parent Alphabet faces 17 on June 1, said research firm Insightia, the most since it began tracking them comprehensively in 2014.

Roughly ten of the shareholder resolutions that Amazon investors will vote on pertain to worker rights and other "social" issues, such as calls for the company to report on worker health and safety or the treatment of its warehouse workers. The others call for things like a review of Amazon's use of plastic or changes to the company's process for board nominations.

Amazon has recommended that its investors vote against all 14 resolutions, saying in its proxy statement that it often has already acted to address the underlying concerns of a proposal. While the resolutions are nonbinding, companies often take some form of action if they receive backing of 30 percent to 40 percent of votes cast.

Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended investors vote for eight of the proposals, while Glass Lewis has backed seven of them.

Royal London Asset Management, Britain's largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, plans to vote in favor of at least six of the shareholder resolutions at the Amazon meeting, its head of responsible investment, Ashley Hamilton Claxton, told Reuters.

Britain's biggest asset manager, Legal & General Investment Management, and British asset manager Schroders have also declared ahead of Amazon's shareholder meeting they will back at least some of the investor resolutions.

Amazon is a popular holding among ESG-focused funds. About 32 percent of funds classified as promoting the environment or social justice under European Union rules are invested in Amazon, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Only Microsoft constitutes a more popular holding, found in 39 percent of such funds.

Brandon Rees, a deputy director for the AFL-CIO, the largest US labour organization, said he hoped ESG funds holding Amazon will more often support labour-focused resolutions.

"It's my belief that worker rights and workers have been buried in the 'S' of ESG," Rees said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Google, ESG, Investment
Did NASA Find a Mysterious Doorway on Mars? No, but That’s No Reason to Stop Looking
Indian Blockchain E-Sports Firm ‘STAN’ Raises $2.5 Million in Funding from OpenSea, Coinbase Super Angels

Related Stories

Amazon Faces Challenges Over Policies at Shareholder Meeting, Investors to Review Workers’ Rights, Social Issues
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  4. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  5. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  6. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  7. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  8. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  9. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. India Joins Big Tech Companies As They Announce Expansion of Green Technologies at World Economic Forum
  2. Russia’s VK Launches RuStore, Home-Made App Store, to Replace Western Rivals as Ban Continues
  3. Samsung Galaxy F13 Allegedly Spotted on India Website, May Get Triple Rear Cameras Setup
  4. NASA Is Exploring Solar Sails to Propel Spacecrafts Through Space in Future
  5. Boeing's Starliner Nears Completion of Orbital Flight Test-2, to Return to Earth Tonight From ISS
  6. Central African Republic to Create Crypto Hub ‘Sango’ Now That BTC is Legal Tender There
  7. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. Norwegian Companies Plan Omny, a New Software Security Venture, to Fight Cyberattacks Risk
  9. Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores
  10. Twitter to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Elon Musk’s Uncertainty Over Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.