Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package

The new Alexa feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode.

By ANI | Updated: 29 April 2022 17:39 IST
Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package

The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring

Highlights
  • The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras
  • There has also been an addition of the 'Alexa Routine' setup
  • To turn the feature on, one needs to have a person or package detection

Amazon is introducing a new feature that allows Alexa to notify users if their security camera sees a person or a package. For people using an Echo Smart Display or Fire TV, you can also automatically pull up your live video feed to see whether there's a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera.

As per reports from The Verge, the new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability owing to a new API from Amazon.

Amazon claimed that person detection announcements are rolling out to all Ring video doorbells and cameras, and will be soon coming to the Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Floodlight, Nest Doorbell, Abode IOTA, and Abode Outdoor Camera.

There has also been an addition of the 'Alexa Routine' setup, based on the new detection features, where users are provided with features such as turning on a porch light, controlling a smart lock, or spotting a potential intruder.

To turn the feature on, one needs to have a person or package detection enabled on their compatible camera, and then go into the Alexa app and navigate to the camera or doorbell settings. There, one can see a new section called 'Camera Events,' where you can enable either or both options as well as customise the settings.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Google Nest, Abode
Smartphone Shipments Globally Dip for Third Consecutive Quarter, Samsung, Apple Continue to Grow: Reports

Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package
Comment
