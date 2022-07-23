Technology News
loading

Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy

Amazon has seen string of departures since Andy Jassy succeeded founder Jeff Bezos as CEO last summer.

By Associated Press | Updated: 23 July 2022 00:52 IST
Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy

Photo Credit: Reuters

Carney started with Amazon seven years ago and ran the global corporate affairs organisation

Highlights
  • Carney served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama
  • Carney will join Airbnb in September in Washington, DC
  • Amazon's Dave Clark also left the company this month after 23 years

Jay Carney, the top policy and communications executive at Amazon and one-time White House spokesman, has been named the head of policy at Airbnb, marking another high-profile departure for Amazon as it faces a shifting consumer landscape and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Carney, who served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama, will join Airbnb's executive team and work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, the company said in a Friday blog post.

“Jay has worked at the highest levels of both government and technology, serving as a strategic counselor to the President, and at one of the largest tech companies in the world,” Chesky said in the post.

Carney will join Airbnb in September in Washington, DC.

Amazon has seen string of departures since Andy Jassy succeeded founder Jeff Bezos as CEO last summer. This month, Dave Clark, the chief executive of Amazon's consumer business who oversaw a mass expansion of Amazon's logistics footprint, left the company after 23 years. Clark, who will join the logistics startup Flexport in September, was replaced by Doug Herrington, another executive who helped launch Amazon Fresh in 2017.

Carney started with Amazon seven years ago and ran the company's global corporate affairs organisation, reporting directly to the CEO. He oversaw Amazon's policy and public relations, focusing on the company's relationship with lawmakers and the White House.

Carney was White House press secretary from 2011 to 2014 after serving as director of communications for then Vice President Joe Biden.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Airbnb, Jay Carney, White house, Barack Obama, Joe Biden
Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details

Related Stories

Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. How to Download YouTube Videos for Offline Viewing
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review
  10. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
  2. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  4. Democrats Widen Scrutiny of US Tech Companies Over Abortion Data Privacy
  5. Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch With Over 25 Multisports Modes Announced in India: Details
  6. Vodafone Idea Elevates Akshaya Moondra as CEO; to Replace Ravinder Takkar
  7. Tata Motors Bags Order to Supply, Operate and Maintain 1,500 Electric Buses For DTC
  8. RuPay Credit Cards Will Be Linked to UPI Platform in a Few Months: NPCI MD
  9. Thai Minister Backtracks on Spyware Admission as Government Denies Pegasus Use
  10. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months, 5G Services Under Testing: Report 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.