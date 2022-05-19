Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant, Disabled Workers in New York Agency’s Filed Complaint

Amazon Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant, Disabled Workers in New York Agency’s Filed Complaint

Amazon has more than 39,000 workers across New York in nearly two dozen worksites.

By Associated Press | Updated: 19 May 2022 14:20 IST
Amazon Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant, Disabled Workers in New York Agency’s Filed Complaint

State law requires all employers to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant and disabled workers

Highlights
  • A New York state agency filed an administrative complaint against Amazon
  • Employees with disabilities allegedly forced to take unpaid medical leave
  • Three requests from pregnant or disabled workers were reportedly denied

A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying reasonable accommodations and forcing them to take unpaid leave, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Amazon has more than 39,000 workers across New York in nearly two dozen worksites, which employ in-house consultants who evaluate accommodation requests, according to a statement from the governor's office. But the New York State Division of Human Rights, the agency that filed the complaint, alleges the retailer has a policy that allows onsite managers to override recommendations from the consultants, which has led to denials in the worker requests.

State law requires all employers to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant and disabled workers. The governor's office lists three separate employee requests from pregnant or disabled workers that it says were denied.

The complaint also alleges that under Amazon's policy, employees with disabilities are forced to take unpaid medical leave even when the accommodation consultant “has identified a reasonable accommodation that would allow the employee to perform the essential functions of their position without an undue burden,” the governor's office said in a statement. It said such practices violate state law.

“My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement that the governor's announcement came as a surprise because the company has been cooperating with a state investigator on the matter "and had no indication a complaint was coming.”

“Ensuring all our employees, including those with disabilities and expectant mothers, feel safe and supported is extremely important to Amazon and we have numerous programs to ensure that's the case, and while we don't always get it right with a workforce of over 1.6 million people, we work diligently to offer the best available options to accommodate individual situations," Nantel said, adding the company hasn't received the complaint and is “not in a position to comment further.”

Among other thing, the complaint seeks to require Amazon to cease what it calls its discriminatory conduct and pay fines and penalties.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, New York State Division of Human Rights
Oppo Reno 8 Series May 23 Launch to Include Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds
Meta Hints at Launching Crypto-Supported Payments Platform, Files for Five Patents

Related Stories

Amazon Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant, Disabled Workers in New York Agency’s Filed Complaint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  3. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  4. Moto G71s 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Set to Debut on May 24
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch to Include Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds
  7. HP Refreshes Its Omen 16 and Victus 15 Laptops With Revamped Thermals
  8. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  9. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  10. Vivo X80 First Impressions: A Promising Premium All-Rounder
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaverse, Web3 Gaming Sector Bags $600 Million Funding from Andreessen Horowitz
  2. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Provides a Tour Into Universe's Journey Using Data Sonification
  3. Indian IT Sector Growth Boom to End Due to Soaring Inflation, Supply Chain Issues, Predict JP Morgan Analysts
  4. RRR OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Netflix and Zee5
  5. Axie Infinity’s Discord Bot Targetted by Hackers: Here's What You Need to Know
  6. Squid Game Season 2 Unlikely to Release Before Late 2023, Early 2024 on Netflix
  7. iQoo Z5 New Model With 5,880mAh Battery, 12GB RAM, Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing
  8. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Malaysian Certification Website SIRIM, May Launch Soon
  9. Acer TravelMate, ConceptD Series Refreshed With New Intel, AMD Processors: Details
  10. Elon Musk Shares Mock Tweets Amid Tesla's Cut From S&P 500 ESG Index Over Discrimination Claims, Accidents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.