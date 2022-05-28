Technology News
Russia Says Cases Opened Against Google, Others For Personal Data Legislation Violation

Roskomnadzor says Google could be fined between RUB 6-18 million (roughly Rs. 70 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh)

By Reuters | Updated: 28 May 2022 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia said it had opened a new case over Google's repeated failure to comply with Russian legislation

  • Russia opened administrative cases against Google and six other companies
  • Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and more
  • Russia previously fined Google for not storing Russian user data locally

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google and six other foreign technology companies for alleged violations of personal data legislation.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Russia fined Google RUB 3 million (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) last year for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory, and on Friday said it had opened a new case over what it called Google's repeated failure to comply with Russian legislation.

Google, which declined to comment, could be fined between RUB 6-18 million (roughly Rs. 70 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh), Roskomnadzor said.

The regulator also said it had opened cases against six other companies - Airbnb, Pinterest, Likeme, Twitch, Apple and United Parcel Service - for alleged first-time offences carrying a potential fine of RUB 1-6 million (roughly Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh).

Likeme could not be reached, while the other five companies had no immediate comment.

