Technology News
loading

Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU

Google reportedly stopped websites from using brokers other than AdSense for search adverts.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 May 2022 18:48 IST
Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
Highlights
  • The case is one of three that has resulted in a total of EUR 8.25 billion
  • Google challenged the EU finding in Luxembourg-based General Court
  • Google previously lost a EUR 2.42 billion antitrust decision

Alphabet unit Google on Monday urged Europe's second-highest court to dismiss a EUR 1.49 billion ($1.6 billion) (roughly Rs. 11,986 crore) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators three years ago for hindering rivals in online search advertising.

The case is one of three that has resulted in a total of EUR 8.25 billion (roughly Rs. 66,375 crore) in European Union antitrust fines on the world's most popular internet search engine.

The European Commission in its 2019 decision said Google had abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than its AdSense platform which provided search adverts. The Commission said the illegal practices occurred from 2006 to 2016.

Google subsequently challenged the EU finding in the Luxembourg-based General Court. The company will set out its case during a three-day hearing starting on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer's assessment of Google's dominance and the Commission's decision that search ads and non-search ads do not compete were wrong, Google said in a court document.

It also took issue with the Commission for saying the company's exclusivity, premium placement and minimum Google ads clauses were abusive.

Google suffered a setback last year when it lost its court fight against a EUR 2.42 billion (roughly Rs. 19,466 crore) antitrust decision over the use of its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, AdSense
We’ve Created a Device That Could Allow Instant Disease Diagnosis – While Fitting Inside Your Phone Lens

Related Stories

Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  4. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  6. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  7. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  8. The 7 Biggest Movies in May 2022 on OTT and in Cinemas
  9. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  5. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  6. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  7. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  8. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  9. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
  10. Pegasus Spyware Detected on Mobile Phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Defence Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.