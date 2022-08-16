Technology News
loading

Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More

China rolled out regulations in March that oblige firms to disclose their algorithms as concerns grow about data misuse.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 August 2022 17:28 IST
Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More

Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance have submitted details to a state regulator of algorithms

Highlights
  • Algorithms used by tech companies are closely guarded globally
  • Beijing has in recent years embarked on a wide-ranging clampdown
  • Offenders may be warned, fined or hit with other penalties

Chinese tech giants including Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance have submitted details to a state regulator of algorithms used in some of their products, in an unprecedented move as authorities strengthen oversight of the sector.

The country's Internet watchdog on Friday published a list of 30 algorithms that companies use to gather information on users and promote content or services.

Algorithms used by tech companies are closely guarded globally but in March China rolled out regulations obliging firms to disclose these tools as concerns grow about data misuse.

Beijing has in recent years embarked on a wide-ranging clampdown on the tech sector, which saw years of runaway growth and the emergence of supersized monopolies before regulators stepped in.

The rules issued in March require companies to ensure they will not engage in activities that may threaten national security, social stability or encourage over-indulgence, said Angela Zhang, associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong.

"It requires these service providers to conduct regular self-assessment to ensure compliance and to file their record with the relevant authority," she told AFP.

Targets of the latest regulations range from China's Twitter-like platform Weibo to delivery service Meituan and ByteDance's short video app Douyin.

The March regulations say the rules apply to domestic service providers, meaning Douyin's international cousin TikTok, which operates outside of China, would not have to share information.

The list published on Friday by the Cyberspace Administration of China briefly describes how the algorithms work and which products they are used for.

Alibaba's popular e-commerce platform Taobao for example has an algorithm that recommends products based on users' browsing and search history, while Douyin makes recommendations based on factors like how long a user engages with content.

Cyberspace authorities work with public security and market supervision departments to carry out security assessments of the algorithms used for recommendation services and may ask for rectifications.

The regulations also state that service providers are not to use algorithms to encourage addiction among minors or determine transaction prices based on the habits of users.

Offenders may be warned, fined or hit with other penalties.

The extent to which tech firms have disclosed their software to regulators remains unclear.

"At this point, it doesn't seem that Chinese data regulators have made explicit requirements on these tech firms to change their algorithms. Rather, the regulators are probably at the information collection stage," Zhang said.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Weibo, Tencent, ByteDance
Vivo V25 Pro Alleged Marketing Images Leaked Online, Specifications Tipped: Report
Galaxy Digital Pulls Back from BitGo Acquisition as Crypto Sector’s First Billion Dollar Deal Falls Apart

Related Stories

Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  5. Walmart Beats Estimates, Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation
  6. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over TikTok Video
  7. Tesla to Launch Prototype of a Humanoid Robot This Year, Elon Musk Says
  8. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  9. These Zoom Tips Will Instantly Make You a Video Calling Pro
  10. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
#Latest Stories
  1. Ratan Tata Backs Startup That Helps Senior Citizens Form Inter-Generational Friendships With Young Graduates
  2. One Killed, Nine Injured as BMW Test Car With Autonomous Steering Veers Into Traffic in Germany
  3. Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over the Counter in the US by October to Cut Costs: Details
  4. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Android 13 Preview Program in India Announced: How to Register
  5. WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report
  6. Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18
  7. Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says
  8. Walmart Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation, Quarterly Results Beat Estimates
  9. Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report
  10. US Inflation Reduction Act Could Help Cut Chinese Battery Metals Ties: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.