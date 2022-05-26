Technology News
loading

Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China

Annual active consumers on Alibaba reached about 1.31 billion for the fiscal year, including over 1 billion consumers in China for the first time.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2022 18:43 IST
Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China

Revenue in Alibaba's cloud computing division rose 12 percent to 18.97 billion yuan

Highlights
  • Alibaba shares were up about 5 percent in premarket trading
  • Alibaba's revenue rose 9 percent to 204.05 billion yuan in the quarter
  • The company said it would not issue a forecast for the new fiscal year

Alibaba on Thursday beat expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, as growing demand for some of its niche online shopping services in China offset weakness at its main marketplaces caused by the country's COVID-19 lockdowns.

US-listed Alibaba shares, which have lost roughly a third of their value so far this year, were up about 5 percent in premarket trading.

Revenue in Alibaba's cloud computing division rose 12 percent to 18.97 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 21,845 crore) in the reported quarter. At the core commerce unit, its largest, revenue rose 8 percent to 140.33 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 1,61,643 crore).

The company, however, said it would not issue a forecast for the new fiscal year, citing pandemic-related risks and uncertainties.

Rival JD.com beat estimates for quarterly revenue last week as more people shopped for groceries and other essentials online, although it warned of a hit from supply-chain disruptions and sluggish consumption in the coming quarters.

Overall, Alibaba's revenue rose 9 percent to 204.05 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 2,34,971 crore) in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 199.25 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 2,29,440 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Annual active consumers on its platforms reached about 1.31 billion for the fiscal year, including over 1 billion consumers in China for the first time.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell 59 percent to 61.96 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 71,373 crore) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, primarily due to losses associated with its equity investments in publicly traded companies.

Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate, reported a profit of about 22 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 25,332 crore) for the quarter ended December, according to Alibaba's filings on Thursday, compared with 21.76 billion yuan (roughly Rs. 25,056 crore) a year ago.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Alibaba Earnings, Ant Group
Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent

Related Stories

Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Business
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China
  2. Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent
  3. Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India
  4. Tenda CP3 Security Camera With 1080p Resolution, Artificial Intelligence Launched in India: Details
  5. E-Commerce Websites Under Check to Spot Fake Reviews, ASCI, Union Ministry to Hold Virtual Meeting on Friday
  6. DuckDuckGo Browser Found to Be Allowing Microsoft Trackers on Third-Party Sites Despite Privacy-First Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy M13 With Exynos 850 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  8. BMW Sedan i4 All-Electric Car Launched in India, Third Product of the Company in Indian Electric Segment
  9. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Into Enterprise Software
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition With Anime's Orange Theme Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.