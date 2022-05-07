Technology News
AGCO Ransomware Attack Disrupts Tractor Sales During US Planting Season

AGCO said it expects operations at some facilities to be affected for "several days and potentially longer."

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2022 11:44 IST
AGCO did not disclose if any data was stolen

  • People have not been able to access AGCO's website
  • AGCO still probing the extent of the attack occurred on Thursday
  • US agricultural equipment makers facing supply chain disruptions

US agricultural equipment maker AGCO said on Friday a ransomware attack was affecting operations at some of its production facilities, and dealers said tractor sales had been stalled during the crucial planting season.

Georgia-based AGCO said in a statement it expects operations at some facilities to be affected for "several days and potentially longer."

The ransomware attack comes at a time US agricultural equipment makers were already facing persistent supply chain disruptions and labor strikes that left them unable to meet equipment demand from farmers.

AGCO did not disclose the names of the facilities or if any data was stolen, but said it was still probing the extent of the attack that occurred on Thursday and working to repair its systems.

Tim Brannon, president and owner of B&G Equipment in Tennessee, told Reuters he has not been able to access AGCO's website for ordering and looking up parts since Thursday morning.

"We just have to trust that it will be over as soon as possible because we are coming into our busiest time of the year and it will be very damaging to our business and customers," Brannon said.

AGCO, which competes with larger rival Deere & Co, sells tractors and combines, manufactures and assembles products in 42 locations worldwide with 1,810 dealerships in North America.

Dealers are now struggling to keep up with orders that were already backlogged.

The company told dealers that it was "prioritising" the most business critical systems in an e-mail read to Reuters by a dealer who declined to be identified.

"I've got about nine orders that I need to place right now," said the dealer.

He said AGCO told him "digital systems" had been impacted worldwide.

AGCO did not respond to requests for additional comment.

AGCO's shares were down 6 percent at $125.55 (roughly Rs. 9,600) in late afternoon trading.

Ransomware attacks have targeted food and fuel companies in the United States in recent years, including the Colonial Pipeline's oil network and meat processing company JBS. Last autumn, at least three grain handlers in the Midwest were hit with ransomware attacks.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

