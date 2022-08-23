Technology News
Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says

Aadhaar card bearers will be asked for their consent before using the details for the Delhi government’s online services.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 August 2022 17:39 IST
Aadhaar-based authentication failure will not lead to denial of the services or benefits to the users

Highlights
  • Aadhaar services can be used to avail payment of dues, refund requests
  • Users will be briefed about how the Aadhaar data will be used
  • This data will not be displayed anywhere nor stored in Aadhaar data vault

Aadhaar services can now be used for some of the online services of the Delhi government as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given its nod to the Industries Department in the union territory. After the approval from UIDAI, Aadhaar services can be used to avail eight online services, including conversion to freehold, and payment of dues and refund requests. The Aadhaar users opting to use the 12-digit unique identity numbers for these services will be asked for their consent to use the details.

The Delhi government's industries department has now received UIDAI's approval to use Aadhaar details for eight online services, according to a PTI report. These include payment of dues and returns, application for possession and time extension for construction, among others.

Before using the Aadhaar details, the users will be asked for their voluntary consent. They will also be briefed about the process with detailed information on how the Aadhaar data will be used by the government.

Moreover, the government officials have assured that it will neither display the Aadhaar number anywhere nor store it in the Aadhaar data vault, providing complete safety of the Aadhaar details of any user.

The notification issued by the government has also assured that in case of failure of Aadhaar-based authentication, the users will not be denied the services or benefits.

Further reading: Aadhaar, UIDAI, DSIIDC, Delhi Government
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Google Pixel 6a Passes JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Performs Similar to Pixel 6 Pro
India Has Around 115 Million Crypto Investors, Number May Rise Post Legal Clarity: KuCoin

