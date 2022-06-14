Technology News
loading

Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports

Concerned authorities took months to fix the reported issue exposing the Aadhaar numbers of the registered farmers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 June 2022 19:29 IST
Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Markus Spiske

It is unclear whether an attacker was able to breach the exposed data until the website was fixed

Highlights
  • PM Kisan website was exposing the data from one its parts
  • The researcher reached out to CERT-In in January
  • Aadhaar data exposure was fixed in late May

Aadhaar data of a large number of farmers was leaked by a government website designed for the welfare of the agriculture sector in India, a security researcher has reported. The website, called PM Kisan, allows the government to distribute grants to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi programme. However, due to an issue, one of its parts was publicly exposing Aadhaar numbers of enrolled farmers. The website has registered over 110 million farmers since its launch in 2019.

Security researcher Atul Nair said in a post on Medium that a part of the PM Kisan website was leaking the Aadhaar number of its registered farmers.

"The website provides an endpoint, which returns information about the beneficiary. This endpoint was also sending Aadhaar numbers," Nair told Gadgets 360.

The issue was first spotted by the researcher in late January and was reported by India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Shortly after receiving the report, the nodal agency forwarded the details to the concerned authorities. They, however, apparently took some months to fix the exposure.

Nair wrote in his post that the issue was fixed in late May. He told Gadgets 360 that he had confirmed that the issue was no longer reproducible.

However, it is not confirmed whether an attacker was able to breach the data until it got fixed.

CERT-In appreciated the researcher for reporting the issue, though it did not explicitly confirm the fix or whether the data was not breached.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) — the developer and maintainer of the PM Kisan website. This article will be updated when the department responds.

Aadhaar numbers of individuals in the country are not of confidential nature, per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) — the statutory authority that is mandated to issue the 12-digit uniquely identified numbers. Nevertheless, it does restrict users from sharing Aadhaar cards on public platforms.

This is notably not the first time when the Aadhaar data of individuals was exposed by a government website. In 2019, the Jharkhand government reportedly exposed the unique identification numbers of its thousands of workers.

A few days later, state-owned liquid petroleum gas (LPG) manufacturer Indane had also allegedly exposed Aadhaar details of millions of its consumers.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar data, Aadhaar numbers, Aadhaar, PM Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, UIDAI
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp KBC Scam With Rs. 25 Lakh Lottery Rampant: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It

Related Stories

Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  3. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  6. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  7. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  8. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  10. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports
  2. WhatsApp KBC Scam With Rs. 25 Lakh Lottery Rampant: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  3. Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online: All the Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, Outlasts Over 418,000 Folds
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon Variant, Galaxy Note 20 Receive June 2022 Security Patch: Report
  6. Tesla India Executive Reportedly Resigned Weeks After Company Puts EV Plans in the Country on Hold
  7. Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought
  8. Apple Watch to Help Rune Labs Monitor Parkinson’s Patients, US FDA Gives Clearance
  9. Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals
  10. Mozilla Firefox Rolling Out Cross-Site Tracking Protection By Default for All Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.