5G Will Speed Up News Delivery, Improve Content Quality, Enhance User Experience: Anurag Thakur

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur credited media for its role in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 May 2022 10:00 IST
India currently has 3G and 4G telecom networks

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said growth of the internet through affordable mobile devices has reignited the media sector and 5G technology is poised to increase the speed of news delivery. Addressing the 17th Asia Media Summit via video conferencing, Thakur said in the current times, the media was highly technology driven and was witnessing innovation at a rapid pace.

Growth of the internet through affordable mobile devices has reignited the media industry, he said, adding that 5G technology is set to further enhance the user experience with increase in the speed of delivery and improvement in the quality of content.

Thakur said the media has an immense ability to shape the right public perceptions and perspectives as an effective tool of empowerment.

He said the media had played a crucial role in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in removing vaccine hesitancy.

"We faced many roadblocks. One of the foremost challenges was vaccine hesitancy. That was broken by the media through right messages and education,” Thakur said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens on All India Radio programmes and television channels to give a clear message about the vaccines.

Thakur said that authenticity of content would always remain at the core, whatever be the technological progress.

"We can talk about the right to free flow of information, we also need to talk about the need for dissemination of correct information,” he added.

Thakur said India's soft power was evident at the Cannes, where Indian films got tremendous applause from film lovers.

He said the prime minister had stressed on preservation and promotion of India's rich cultural heritage.

"To fulfil that vision the government has announced the world's largest film restoration project under the National Film Heritage Mission. As part of this drive, more than 2,200 movies across languages and genres will be restored to their former glory,” Thakur said.

