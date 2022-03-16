Technology News
loading

Ukraine Memes Proliferate Despite Grim Realities of War

Ukraine’s official social media accounts have been posting memes comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 March 2022 13:46 IST
Ukraine Memes Proliferate Despite Grim Realities of War

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ukraine

Memes are more commonly regarded as an effective way of spreading a message and engaging audiences

Highlights
  • Ukraine's official account pivoted away from humour
  • Ukraine's official Twitter returned to memes on the weekend
  • Some popular memes have cast President Zelensky as Marvel superhero

A giant Adolf Hitler bends down and pats a docile Vladimir Putin on the cheek, master to pupil, in a picture posted on Ukraine's official Twitter account on February 24 — the day the invasion began.

The message that follows reads: "This is not a 'meme', but our and your reality right now."

Almost two million people have liked the tweet and many thousands have shared it, making it one of the defining viral takes of the war so far.

Yet the country's official messaging is only a tiny part of the story of memes in the Ukraine war.

For two weeks after the invasion, Ukraine's official account pivoted away from humour, allowing the internet to fill the void.

Dozens of dedicated accounts sprang up and social media platforms have been flooded with content — from cats in cardboard tanks on TikTok to endless jokes about World War III and reworked scenes from Star Wars movies.

But beyond a few seconds of mirth, do memes have a wider role?

'Nihilistic japing'

"I don't think memes are going to end the war," says Charlie Gere, a sociology professor from Lancaster University in the UK.

He describes memes in general as "nihilistic japing" likely to have minimal impact outside their own cultural sphere.

The war has given rise to one meme that has crossed from internet curiosity to real-world product.

The Saint Javelin meme — depicting a Madonna figure in the style of a religious icon clutching a rocket launcher — now features on T-shirts and various other merchandise sold by Canada-based marketer Christian Borys.

He says all his profit goes to the Ukrainian war effort and told the BBC he had raised more than $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.63 crore).

Memes are more commonly regarded as an effective way of spreading a message and engaging audiences.

Christian Dumais, a writer and comedian whose Twitter alter ego "Drunk Hulk" has been behind plenty of viral content over the years, says Ukraine has been incredibly clear in its use of memes.

"A meme's ability to re-contextualise what we're seeing in the world in order to subvert, inspire, provoke, and educate is redefining how we can reach people," he says.

'Express our outrage'

Vincent Miller of Kent university in the UK, author of "Understanding Digital Culture", sees memes as a kind of conversation that can enable political debate to flourish.

"Given their anonymous nature and origins, memes allow people to avoid a lot of the friction and social divisiveness often involved with making political statements online," he told AFP.

Whether impactful or not, memes will continue to proliferate around the war.

Ukraine's official Twitter, after a two-week hiatus, returned to memes on the weekend, posting an image ridiculing Russian tanks and another highlighting the collapsing Russian economy.

Other Twitter users continued to post images hailing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"At the moment in my feed he is being idolised," says Gere, "turned into this figure of nobility and courage and real manliness as opposed to ersatz manliness".

One of the most popular memes has been casting Zelensky as a Marvel superhero.

His Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has not fared so well, variously depicted cowering behind his massive marble table, begging China for help or just looking ridiculous in a variety of ways.

"I know we're not talking about revolutionary tactics here,” says Dumais, "but memes in this context are significantly better than adding the Ukrainian flag to your social media profile".

He points out that creating memes requires at least some engagement with the subject.

"They allow us to express our outrage and help remove the feeling of helplessness," he says.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Meme
Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
Ukraine Memes Proliferate Despite Grim Realities of War
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS Update in India With Major Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
  2. Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US
  3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April
  4. iPhone Production Won’t See a Big Impact From COVID-19 Lockdown in China's Shenzhen, Say Analysts
  5. Rosa Bonheur Gets a Google Doodle Celebrating the French Painter on Her 200th Birthday
  6. Meta Fined EUR 17 million for Data Breach by Irish Watchdog
  7. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active With 117 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched Globally, Buds 3T Pro Debut as Well
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike
  10. Instagram to Follow Twitter into Adding NFT Features, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.