Technology News
loading

Okta Authentication Services Provider Hacked: How It Affects Major Companies

Okta has been in business since 2009 and describes itself as the "identity provider for the Internet."

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2022 13:12 IST
Okta Authentication Services Provider Hacked: How It Affects Major Companies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Okta sells identity services like Single Sign-On and Multi-factor Authentication

Highlights
  • Hundreds of large companies use Okta's services
  • Okta competes with PingID, Duo, SecureAuth, Microsoft, IBM
  • The company's share price has jumped during the pandemic

The scope of the breach is unknown, but a hack at Okta could have major consequences because thousands of other companies rely on the firm to manage access to their own networks and applications. Okta said the breach could be connected to an earlier incident in January.

Here are some facts about the company:

According to its website, Okta has been in business since 2009 and describes itself as the "identity provider for the internet." It says it has more than 15,000 customers on its platform.

Okta sells identity services, such as Single Sign-On and Multi-factor Authentication used to log in to online applications and websites.

Hundreds of large companies, such as FedEx, T-Mobile US, Moody's, and Coinbase, use Okta's services.

Global cloud services provider Cloudflare also uses Okta. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said in a tweet that the company had reset the credentials of some employees "out of (an) abundance of caution" but had "confirmed no compromise."

In a 2019 interview with CNBC, Okta's CEO, Todd McKinnon, said the company had more than 100 million registered users.

Okta competes with the likes of PingID, Duo, SecureAuth, Microsoft, and IBM. While known for offering employee identification systems, Okta has been expanding its customer identification business, which now accounts for a quarter of revenue.

Earlier this month, Okta said it had agreed to buy its smaller rival Autho in a $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 49,546 crore) all-stock deal, one of the largest software deals so far this year.

Okta reported quarterly revenue of $234.7 million (roughly Rs. 1,809 crore) in March, an increase of 40 percent. The company's share price has jumped during the pandemic, taking the company's market cap to over $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,28,691 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Okta, Data Breach
Ukraine Crisis: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Launches Humanitarian Aid Website to Assist People Affected by Russia's War
Okta Authentication Services Provider Hacked: How It Affects Major Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Launched in India: All Details
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  4. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  9. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  10. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Bets on Extended Reality as It Launches $100-Million Metaverse Fund
  2. Jupiter's Moons Io and Europa Captured by NASA's Juno During Recent Close Flyby
  3. Ukraine Crisis: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Launches Humanitarian Aid Website to Assist People Affected by Russia's War
  4. Dasvi Movie Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Tries to Pass Class 10 Exams. Netflix, JioCinema Set April 7 Release Date
  5. Oppo K10 With Snapdragon 680, Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi Rides Increase in Smartphone Demand to Post 21.4 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Get Under Display Camera With Face ID: Report
  8. El Salvador Delays Bitcoin Bonds Issuance, Finance Minister Cites Adverse Market Conditions
  9. The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, Renewed for New Seasons by The CW
  10. Amazon Faces Rising Union Push in United States
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.