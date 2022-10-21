E-commerce giant Flipkart announced the launch of Flipverse, a metaverse shopping platform for its consumers, on October 17. Flipkart has collaborated with Web3 companies such as eDAO and Polygon for the launch. The first phase of Flipverse is available only for Android users, and will be live till October 23. Flipverse can be accessed through the FireDrops section in Flipkart's Android app.

Consumers can now try a virtual reality shopping experience too with Flipverse. Fifteen brands including Puma, Nivea, Tokyo Talkies, Himalaya, and VIP are on board, and around 100 products are displayed in Flipverse. Supercoins and digital collectibles have been extended to Flipverse too.

According to Flipkart, companies want to "flip" the narrative of shopping for customers through the metaverse .The idea is to bring consumers closer to their favourite brands with two-way communication in the metaverse.

“The metaverse offers nearly unlimited space for creativity and self-expression. Commerce within the virtual world isn't simply about taking the traditional shopping experience and building it in 3D but is instead about making shopping experiential”, stated Flipkart on its official Firedrops twitter handle.

“The Flipverse helps bridge the best of the online and offline shopping experience: offering brands a new way to tell their story, connect to shoppers at a more personal level, immersive spaces which have products showcased within”, added the e-commerce platform.

Here is how you can shop in Flipverse

Go to https://firedrops.flipkart.com/qr-page.html on your PC. Click 'Enter Flipverse' and scan the code on screen with an Android smartphone. You will be redirected to the FireDrops app. Choose a username. Tap on Menu and select Flipverse. Your avatar will enter Flipverse. The products that are available will be displayed. You can navigate using the on-screen controls and check out the deals offered.

A number of e-commerce companies are making use of technology to introduce new shopping features for consumers. Around three weeks ago, Amazon, had launched Amazon Live in India, a live-streaming video feature to promote products on their platform. Amazon had collaborated with social media influencers to host livestreams in order to create an interactive shopping experience for customers.