Technology News
loading

Flipkart's Flipverse Metaverse Shopping Experience: How to Use It and What You Can Buy

Fifteen brands are on board and around 100 products are displayed in Flipverse.

Written by Karishma Sharma, Edited by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 21 October 2022 18:52 IST
Flipkart's Flipverse Metaverse Shopping Experience: How to Use It and What You Can Buy

Flipverse is currently available on Android smartphones

Highlights
  • Flipverse is metaverse shopping experience by Flipkart
  • This is the first phase of a larger planned rollout
  • Users can create a "digital twin" to interact with brands and products

E-commerce giant Flipkart announced the launch of Flipverse, a metaverse shopping platform for its consumers, on October 17. Flipkart has collaborated with Web3 companies such as eDAO and Polygon for the launch. The first phase of Flipverse is available only for Android users, and will be live till October 23. Flipverse can be accessed through the FireDrops section in Flipkart's Android app.

Consumers can now try a virtual reality shopping experience too with Flipverse. Fifteen brands including Puma, Nivea, Tokyo Talkies, Himalaya, and VIP are on board, and around 100 products are displayed in Flipverse. Supercoins and digital collectibles have been extended to Flipverse too.

According to Flipkart, companies want to "flip" the narrative of shopping for customers through the metaverse .The idea is to bring consumers closer to their favourite brands with two-way communication in the metaverse.

“The metaverse offers nearly unlimited space for creativity and self-expression. Commerce within the virtual world isn't simply about taking the traditional shopping experience and building it in 3D but is instead about making shopping experiential”, stated Flipkart on its official Firedrops twitter handle.

“The Flipverse helps bridge the best of the online and offline shopping experience: offering brands a new way to tell their story, connect to shoppers at a more personal level, immersive spaces which have products showcased within”, added the e-commerce platform.

Here is how you can shop in Flipverse

  1. Go to https://firedrops.flipkart.com/qr-page.html on your PC.
  2. Click 'Enter Flipverse' and scan the code on screen with an Android smartphone.
  3. You will be redirected to the FireDrops app. Choose a username.
  4. Tap on Menu and select Flipverse.
  5. Your avatar will enter Flipverse. The products that are available will be displayed.
  6. You can navigate using the on-screen controls and check out the deals offered.

A number of e-commerce companies are making use of technology to introduce new shopping features for consumers. Around three weeks ago, Amazon, had launched Amazon Live in India, a live-streaming video feature to promote products on their platform. Amazon had collaborated with social media influencers to host livestreams in order to create an interactive shopping experience for customers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: flipkart, flipverse, metaverse, flipverse by flipkart
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
  Karishma Sharma is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She has covered beats including cinema, lifestyle, technology, politics and human interest through her videos and articles. When not chasing news, she can be found watching films, baking, and learning singing. Write to her at karishmas@ndtv.com or connect with her on Twitter @wellbeingvoyage More
Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market

Related Stories

Flipkart's Flipverse Metaverse Shopping Experience: How to Use It and What You Can Buy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
  5. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  6. Gotham Knights PC Review: A Technical Disaster, to Say the Least
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales End October 23: Don't Miss These Deals
  9. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  10. Black Panther 2 Tickets Now Live in Select Cities Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Records Highest Growth in Festive Season, Smartphone Sale Dominates
  2. ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore After Raids at Premises of Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps
  3. ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites Tonight
  4. NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
  5. Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro
  6. NASA, IIT-Madras Researchers Study Microbes on ISS to Understand Risks Associated With Space Travel
  7. Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market
  8. Snapchat+ Members Get Custom Story Expiration, More Features Released
  9. Google, Netflix Under Scrutiny in South Korea Over Network Fees
  10. Metaverse Hype Remains Stirred Despite 80 Percent Dip in Trading Volume
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.