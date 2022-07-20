Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India is here with a bunch of early deals on mobile phones, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. Prime Day 2022 sale in India kicks off from July 23 this year but Amazon has already started offering discounts on select products. The two-day sale event will be open exclusively to Prime members. Prime Day 2022 sale promises hundreds of great deals across almost all major product categories. If you don't have a Prime subscription yet, we've prepared this simple guide to help you become a Prime member for free (or very little money).

What is an Amazon Prime subscription?

Amazon Prime is a membership plan that offers a wide range of online shopping benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to early deals during sale events, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and a lot more. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 1,499 (for a full year) and Rs. 179 (per month) in India. Considering all the benefits, Prime membership offers great value for your money.

How to get free Amazon Prime membership in India?

There are a few ways you can grab a subscription to Amazon Prime for free in India. We've listed some of the ways below.

Sign up for a free trial



While Amazon has stopped offering a free trial to its Prime subscription, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video in India. On signing up, you'll be eligible for all Prime benefits across Amazon's site and apps for 30 days. Please note that this will only work if you've never subscribed to Amazon Prime before.

Switch mobile or broadband plans for free Amazon Prime subscription

Another way you can grab Amazon Prime subscription for free is by switching to a specific plan offered by mobile operators in India that offers complimentary access to Amazon Prime. Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer such plans with free Amazon Prime subscription to their customers. These plans keep changing so it's always better to check the latest plans your mobile operator is offering.

Some of these plans also offer complimentary access to other streaming services. Both mobile and broadband service providers in India now offer free access to Amazon Prime subscription with select plans.

For Airtel subscribers, some of the plans with free Amazon Prime membership include these prepaid packs: Rs. 349, Rs. 499, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. Jio customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime for free with these plans: Rs. 399 (postpaid plus), Rs. 599, Rs. 799 (postpaid plus), Rs. 899 (postpaid plus), and Rs. 1,499 (postpaid plus). Vi subscribers can choose from these plans: Rs. 499 (postpaid), Rs. 699 (postpaid), and Rs. 1,099 (postpaid).