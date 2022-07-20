Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Prime Subscription for Free

Early Prime Day 2022 deals are now live in India.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2022 14:53 IST
Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Prime Subscription for Free

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Membership costs Rs. 1,499 (annual) in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale begins on July 23 in India this year
  • The two-day sale will be open to Prime members only
  • We've listed a few ways you can grab Amazon Prime membership for free

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India is here with a bunch of early deals on mobile phones, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. Prime Day 2022 sale in India kicks off from July 23 this year but Amazon has already started offering discounts on select products. The two-day sale event will be open exclusively to Prime members. Prime Day 2022 sale promises hundreds of great deals across almost all major product categories. If you don't have a Prime subscription yet, we've prepared this simple guide to help you become a Prime member for free (or very little money).

What is an Amazon Prime subscription?

Amazon Prime is a membership plan that offers a wide range of online shopping benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to early deals during sale events, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and a lot more. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 1,499 (for a full year) and Rs. 179 (per month) in India. Considering all the benefits, Prime membership offers great value for your money.

How to get free Amazon Prime membership in India?

There are a few ways you can grab a subscription to Amazon Prime for free in India. We've listed some of the ways below.

Sign up for a free trial
Screenshot 2022 07 19 at 101205 AM trial

While Amazon has stopped offering a free trial to its Prime subscription, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video in India. On signing up, you'll be eligible for all Prime benefits across Amazon's site and apps for 30 days. Please note that this will only work if you've never subscribed to Amazon Prime before. 

Switch mobile or broadband plans for free Amazon Prime subscription

Another way you can grab Amazon Prime subscription for free is by switching to a specific plan offered by mobile operators in India that offers complimentary access to Amazon Prime. Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer such plans with free Amazon Prime subscription to their customers. These plans keep changing so it's always better to check the latest plans your mobile operator is offering.

Some of these plans also offer complimentary access to other streaming services. Both mobile and broadband service providers in India now offer free access to Amazon Prime subscription with select plans.

For Airtel subscribers, some of the plans with free Amazon Prime membership include these prepaid packs: Rs. 349, Rs. 499, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. Jio customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime for free with these plans: Rs. 399 (postpaid plus), Rs. 599, Rs. 799 (postpaid plus), Rs. 899 (postpaid plus), and Rs. 1,499 (postpaid plus). Vi subscribers can choose from these plans: Rs. 499 (postpaid), Rs. 699 (postpaid), and Rs. 1,099 (postpaid).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day, Prime Day 2022, Amazon Sale, Amazon
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Prime Subscription for Free
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  2. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  3. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  4. Redmi K50i First Impressions: Updating a Classic
  5. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  6. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  8. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  9. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  10. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter
  2. Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
  3. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty for Governments Launched; Aims to Compete With Amazon, Google
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Pre-Orders to Go Live on July 23
  6. Google to Face $1 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Play Store Pricing
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Electric Vehicles: More Than 13 Lakh EVs in Use in India, Government Says
  9. Indian Railways to Use Google Maps to Allot Exam Test Centres Within 300 Km Radius to Cut Travel Time
  10. Italian Regulators Give Nod of Approval to CryptoCom Exchange to Facilitate Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.