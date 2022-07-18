Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event kicks off in India on July 23. The two-day sale event will be open exclusively to Amazon's Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale promises to bring hundreds of great deals on popular smartphones, laptops, TVs, smart wearables, and Amazon devices. We've prepared this simple guide to help you safely buy expensive electronics during this year's Prime Day sale event. Early planning and careful shopping goes a long way in helping you save your hard earned money. If you follow some basic rules, you can buy your favourite electronics without losing money.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale and when is it?

Amazon's Prime Day is an annual two-day sale event. This year, Amazon's Prime-exclusive sale event will kick off on July 23 in India. The sale will include discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of products. You'll need to be a Prime member to access these deals during the sale.

Shop during the sale event on official website and apps

With online scams now fooling even cybersecurity experts, you need to be extra careful while shopping online. Always ensure you're shopping on an official website or a mobile app. It's easy to fall into a scammer's trap by clicking on what looks like a promotional link for a jaw-dropping deal, and landing on a website that looks exactly like the official website. These illegitimate websites can steal your payment information by luring you into a deal that looks too good to be true.

Picking the right seller

Amazon is an online marketplace where you'll find product listings from multiple sellers. While such online marketplaces are very strict about seller onboarding, picking the right seller can help you crack a better price and ensure faster shipping. Avoid sellers with lower ratings or if you spot a seller specifically listed as a 'new seller' for your big-ticket purchases. Prefer products listed with an Amazon fulfilment (or Amazon Prime logo) to ensure a safer, much faster shipping experience.

Is it a new product or an older model?

It's becoming increasingly harder to spot older models during online sales. When you're shopping during Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, make sure you buy what you're really looking for. If you spot a great deal on that big-screen TV you've always wanted, make sure it's the correct model, and not something from years ago. You can easily the spot model number on Amazon's product listing pages, and a simple Google search will tell you if it's a newer or an older model. Refurbished products are clearly marked on Amazon, so if you're specifically looking for a much lower price and don't mind something that's been opened and repaired, it's probably worth buying.

What's the best way to reach Amazon India's customer care?

Things go wrong, and sometimes being too careful doesn't help either. But you don't really need to worry. Amazon's customer care is known to be highly responsive. You can easily reach out to their customer support representatives on social media or via their website or mobile apps. You can pick a convenient slot for a call back, so you can explain your issue well.

