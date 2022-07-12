Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Starts July 23: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event kicks off on July 23 in India. Here are a few ways to grab the best deals

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 12 July 2022 13:40 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Starts July 23: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will go live in India from July 23 this year

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India goes live on July 23
  • The two-day sale event is exclusively for Prime subscribers
  • We've prepared this simple guide to help you find the best deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India kicks off on July 23. The two-day sale event promises to bring hundreds of great deals across a wide range of products. Amazon Prime Day is the company's annual sale event for Prime members. You can expect discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics products during the Prime Day 2022 sale event in India. ICICI Bank and SBI card users will be able to get an extra 10 percent discount during the Prime Day 2022 sale in India. We've created this simple guide to help you navigate through Amazon's Prime-exclusive sale event which is expected to include both regular discounts and Lightning Deals.
 

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: When will it start in India?

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has already kicked off in select countries, the two-day Prime-exclusive sale event will go live in India on July 23. This year's Amazon Prime Day sale event is scheduled to begin at 12am (midnight) on July 23 and will remain open until July 24.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: How to find the best deals?

Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale promises hundreds of deals and bundled offers, available only to Prime members. Just like always, we'll be going through all these deals to bring you the best tech deals and offers during the annual Prime Day sale event. If you're planning to shop and save big during this year's Prime Day sale in India, we've got some simple tips to help you prepare, and find the best deals for yourself once the sale kicks off.

1. Start planning now, add products to your wishlist on Amazon
Even though the Prime Day 2022 sale event is still a week away in India, you should start planning your purchases right away. Amazon has already started teasing upcoming offers ahead of its Prime Day 2022 sale event in India. Planning early can also help you avoid impulse shopping during the sale event.

While some deals have been revealed entirely, some have been teased in some form or the other. Adding products to your wishlist is a good idea as you'll receive price drop notifications or if those products go on a Lightning Deal (provided you've enabled notifications).

2. Arrive early to grab the best deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event is expected to feature a large number of deals on popular smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other electronic items. The best set of deals are expected to run out quickly (like always) so it makes good sense to arrive early when the sale goes live if you're looking to save some money. Lightning Deals feature products in limited quantities, available at a discounted price.

3. Compare, compare, compare
Make sure you compare prices both before and during the sale event to ensure you land up with a great deal. Amazon's rivals are expected to run their own promotional sales during Prime Day 2022 sale event. While you're comparing prices, do consider the available bundled payment and exchange offers to determine where you're getting the best effective prices. A basic Google search will tell you all you need to know about the launch (or regular) prices of products.


4. Don't miss out on the bundled offers
Online sales aren't just about deep discounts anymore. To make the most of Prime Day 2022 sale event in India, make sure you consider all the available bundled offers. These come in the form of product exchanges, cashback, additional discounts with select payment methods. Amazon will also offer no-cost EMI options, handy for those looking to buy expensive electronics during the sale.

5. Sign up for Prime membership
Last, but most obvious, the sale is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can sign up for a monthly or annual plan ahead of the Prime Day 2022 sale event in India. You can also see if your mobile phone subscription includes complimentary access to Amazon Prime membership.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals from Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale event in India when it goes live next week. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Prime Day 2022, Prime Day Sale, Prime Day, Amazon, Prime Day India, Amazon Prime Day
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Starts July 23: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
Comment
