Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sales will start later this week. Amazon and Flipkart are promising big discounts during the first round of their annual festive season sales. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale kicks off on September 22 for Prime members, and opens up for everyone else from September 23. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 sale will start on September 22 for Plus members while everyone else can access the sale from September 23 onwards. We've prepared this simple guide to help you navigate through these massive sale events.

1. Compare, compare, compare

A golden, yet simple rule for most major online festive season sale events, is to compare prices before you buy. Both Amazon and Flipkart have previously matched prices for some of the major deals during festive season sale events. Not just these online marketplaces, you're also likely to see similar pricing across other online and offline marketplaces too.

A simple Google search can help you compare the latest prices across marketplaces. However, you should also factor in all the available bundled offers as well. This includes all the exchange offer discounts, additional discounts and cashback options with select payment methods, and other brand-specific offers. You may end up with a great overall effective price even if the listed price is higher on the platform.

2. Plan ahead, watch out for deal previews

Both Amazon and Flipkart have changed the way they market their online festive season sales each year. From being secretive about deal prices to now disclosing almost all major upcoming deals well ahead of the sale, both marketplaces are doing everything they can to keep customers glued to their platforms.

This year is no different, Amazon and Flipkart continue to reveal (and tease) deals prices for popular smartphones, TVs, laptops, and other electronics in the days leading up to the sale event. You should keep an eye out on the teaser pages on Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale so that you can make plans in advance.

3. Navigate like a pro

Amazon and Flipkart's festive season sales are the biggest sale events of the year. With hundreds of deals going live together, it's nearly impossible to keep track and find something great all the time. The best thing to do, besides manually searching for products on Amazon and Flipkart, is to browse through regular category pages. They're usually updated to reflect deal pricing and bundled offers. Mobile apps are also an easier way to navigate the festive season sales.

4. Sign up for Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus

Amazon and Flipkart always offer early access to their Prime and Plus members during their festive season sales. It's always a good idea to grab a membership (or even a free trial, if available) ahead of these sale events. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sales will open 24 hours early for these members.

5. Don't delay, arrive early when the sales go live

The best deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sales can last from a few minutes to an hour — at the most. These are the kind of deals most people are looking forward to. Some lucky customers might get a chance to grab these the next day (if enough stock arrives). But make sure you land early, ideally at midnight or early in the morning when the sales kick-off.

6. Add products to your shopping cart, and wishlist ahead of the sales

It's always good to plan ahead of the online festive season sale events. Make a list of products you really need to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sales, and add these products to your shopping cart or wishlist. This makes it easier to compare prices before and during the sale, and you're more likely to receive notifications for Lightning Deals.

