Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days 2022 Sale: Blockbuster Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live in India with a new 'Extra Happiness Days' phase. The yearly sale ahead of Diwali brings discounts and offers on a wide variety of smartphones, home appliances, and electronic items from brands like OnePlus, iQoo, Boat, Xiaomi and more. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 23 and the e-commerce platform has joined hands with selected banks to offer additional instant discounts on purchases made using their credit and debit cards. Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts, and coupon discounts are also available.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Blockbuster Deals

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition debuted in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 32,999. Now, in the Extra Happiness Days sale, Amazon is offering a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the phone using ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there is an exchange offer to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 28,000 in lieu of your old phone. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,667. Eligible shoppers can receive Rs. 500 cashback for payments using Amazon Pay. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at Rs. 13,999 for the base model during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Amazon is offering Rs. 1,000 instant discount on all bank cards. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that lets you avail of another instant discount worth Rs. 13,250 (maximum). No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,333 per month. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 12,999 (effective after bank offers) (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Boat Rockerz 450

The Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones are listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,149 instead of its MRP 3,990. Interested customers can avail of additional discounts on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The Boat Rockerz 450 are said to offer up to 15 hours of playback time and feature padded ear cushions to ensure a comfortable fit. The Boat Rockers 450 earphones have 40mm dynamic drivers and support dual mode connectivity via Bluetooth as well as aux input.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,149 (MRP Rs. 3,990)

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

Ahead of Diwali, you can upgrade your old television to a smart TV by availing of exchange discounts and bank offers. During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can purchase the OnePlus 43-inch Y1S Pro at Rs. 26,999. The LED Android TV can be grabbed for Rs. 26,499 by paying through ICICI Bank credit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can also avail of Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points. Customers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,050 on specific TV models. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,000 per month. The smart TV sports a 43-inch 4K UHD display and features a Gamma Engine. The display of the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro support HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. It has two full-range speakers that deliver a combined audio output of 24W and also support Dolby Audio-enhanced surround sound.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version)

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) to as low as Rs. 7,499, instead of Rs. 16,999. Now, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discounts on ICICI credit card transactions and there is an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 7,100.00. The Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display and offers 90 sports modes. It comes with continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, and has a 5ATM water-resistant design.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale at Rs. 1,699. The earphones come in a neckband-style design and are equipped with 12.4mm drivers. They are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 2,299)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

If you are shopping for a speaker with a budget in mind, you can check out the second generation Echo Show 8 smart speaker during the ongoing Amazon sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999). ICICI bank credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,250. It has an 8-inch HD display with stereo speakers and comes with inbuilt Alexa support. The speaker includes a 13-megapixel camera for video calls.

Buy now at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

