How to Avail of Rs. 105 Cashback Offer on WhatsApp Payments

The WhatsApp Payments cashback offer cannot be availed of by WhatsApp Business users.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2022 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ @anton-8100

WhatsApp says payments made to users without the gift icon will not be eligible for the cashback offer

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Payments is offering Rs. 35 cashback per transaction
  • Select users can avail the offer up to three times
  • WhatsApp Payments cashback offer is subject to eligibility requirements

WhatsApp Payments — the payment feature on the Meta-owned messaging service — recently introduced a new Rs. 105 cashback offer for select users in the country. The cashback offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Re. 1, and you can receive Rs. 35 up to three times, for a total of Rs. 105. The offer is only valid for WhatsApp users on Android and iOS who have been using the service for at least 30 days. The payments will be counted only if a specific gift icon is visible on the app. The cashback cannot be availed of by WhatsApp Business users as of now.

In April, WhatsApp had introduced a cashback offer that granted users a total amount of up to Rs. 33 across three transfers to other users who were using WhatsApp Payments. The cashback offer was announced shortly after WhatsApp won regulatory approval to double its users of its payments offering to 100 million users in India. While users could previously receive Rs. 11 per transaction, eligible users will now receive Rs. 35 per transaction — for a total of Rs. 105, according to the company.

How to Enable Paytm Tap to Make NFC Payments on Your Android Smartphone

The company has specified certain eligibility criteria for users who want to avail of the cashback on the payments service. You must be a WhatsApp user for at least 30 days, and register for payments on the app by adding your bank account. The cashback will only be available when sending funds to recipients who are also using WhatsApp Payments. The Meta-owned messaging service states that payments made when the gift icon is not visible (next to a recipients name) will not be eligible for the cashback offer.

Similarly, QR code payments, payments on collect requests, payments made by entering a recipient's UPI ID, and payments to third party app users will not be eligible for the cashback offer. If you're a WhatsApp Payments user on Android or iOS, here's how you can avail of the cashback offer on your smartphone

How to avail of Rs. 105 cashback on WhatsApp Payments

  1. Update to the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play store or App Store.
  2. Open WhatsApp and look out for a banner icon above your chat list that with a gift icon.
  3. Select a contact who uses WhatsApp Payments and tap the rupee (₹) icon on the chat bar.
  4. Enter the amount (Re. 1 or higher) you want to send to the recipient and tap the send button.
  5. Enter your UPI PIN on the next screen.
  6. Look for the in-chat the confirmation message to confirm the transaction.
  7. Check the WhatsApp Payments section for a message confirming you have received the cashback.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
