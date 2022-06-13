WhatsApp Payments — the payment feature on the Meta-owned messaging service — recently introduced a new Rs. 105 cashback offer for select users in the country. The cashback offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Re. 1, and you can receive Rs. 35 up to three times, for a total of Rs. 105. The offer is only valid for WhatsApp users on Android and iOS who have been using the service for at least 30 days. The payments will be counted only if a specific gift icon is visible on the app. The cashback cannot be availed of by WhatsApp Business users as of now.

In April, WhatsApp had introduced a cashback offer that granted users a total amount of up to Rs. 33 across three transfers to other users who were using WhatsApp Payments. The cashback offer was announced shortly after WhatsApp won regulatory approval to double its users of its payments offering to 100 million users in India. While users could previously receive Rs. 11 per transaction, eligible users will now receive Rs. 35 per transaction — for a total of Rs. 105, according to the company.

The company has specified certain eligibility criteria for users who want to avail of the cashback on the payments service. You must be a WhatsApp user for at least 30 days, and register for payments on the app by adding your bank account. The cashback will only be available when sending funds to recipients who are also using WhatsApp Payments. The Meta-owned messaging service states that payments made when the gift icon is not visible (next to a recipients name) will not be eligible for the cashback offer.

Similarly, QR code payments, payments on collect requests, payments made by entering a recipient's UPI ID, and payments to third party app users will not be eligible for the cashback offer. If you're a WhatsApp Payments user on Android or iOS, here's how you can avail of the cashback offer on your smartphone