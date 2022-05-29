Technology News
IPL 2022: How to Watch the Final Match Online in India, US, and Around the World

Wanna watch IPL 2022 finale in India? You can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 May 2022 07:00 IST
IPL 2022: How to Watch the Final Match Online in India, US, and Around the World

IPL 2022 was started in March and is coming to an end today

  • IPL 2022 final will be available for livestream around the world
  • Disney+ Hotstar Premium brings IPL coverage in 4K
  • IPL fans in countries including Australia can watch the final via YuppTV

IPL 2022 is about to end today. This year's IPL, which is officially called Tata IPL 2022, kicked off in March. The over two-month long tournament brought a total of 10 teams to compete for the title, including two new franchises, namely Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Among the new ones, the Gujarat Titans are going to compete in the final match that is happening in the evening at 7:30pm IST. Although the IPL 2022 matches are taking place at different stadiums in Maharashtra, the tournament has also been livestreamed and broadcast live. So, here's how you can watch the IPL 2022 final virtually from your home.

How to watch IPL 2022 final online in India

Indian cricket fans can watch the IPL 2022 final online through Disney+ Hotstar — the official digital streaming partner for the tournament. You can subscribe to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile on your phone at Rs. 499 a year. Telecom operators including Jio, Airtel, and Vi also have special plans that bundle the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. If you don't want to watch the IPL 2022 final match on your mobile device and are looking for a larger viewing experience, you can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar Super at Rs. 899 a year. It brings access to the IPL as well as other live sports, TV shows, movies, and Hotstar Specials that can be watched on up to two devices at full-HD (1080p) resolution.

For viewers who are looking for an even top-notch viewing of the IPL final match, Disney+ Hotstar Premium is the solution. It comes at Rs. 1,499 a year or Rs. 299 a month and offers 4K streaming of all live matches as well as TV shows, movies, and originals.

IPL 2022 final match can also be watched live on TV through Star India's sports channels and Start Sports.

How to watch IPL 2022 final live outside India

Video streaming platform YuppTV is offering live IPL access to cricket viewers globally. Cricket fans can use the platform to watch the IPL 2022 final match in countries including Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, and Afghanistan. It is also available in Europe, South and Central America, and South East Asia except Singapore and Malaysia.

YuppTV is also in India, though online IPL coverage is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar in the country.

Cricket lovers in Australia can also watch the IPL 2022 final live through Kayo Sports and Fox Sports. In the US, the match can be watched live via ESPN+ service or through Willow TV.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
