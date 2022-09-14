Common University Entrance Test (CUET) under graduate (UG) results 2022 are expected to be released on Thursday, September 15. The results will be available on the Department of Higher Education's cuet.samarth.ac.in website. All the candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2022 can download and print the results from the above mentioned website after filling in the required credentials. The CUET UG examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30 this year. The NTA released the provisional CUET UG 2022 answer key on September 8.

All the candidates who appeared from the CUET UG 2022 exam can visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in to view their marksheets. The NTA is expected to publish the CUET UG results on Thursday, September 15. Since, the traffic on the CUET website is expected to be heavy, candidates can alternatively visit the websites ntaresults.nic.in or nta.ac.in to check their results.

The exam, which was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30, is a common entrance test for students to get into top Indian universities for undergraduate courses. The NTA has already released the provisional answer key on September 8.

How to check CUET UG Result 2022 online Visit the cuet.samarth.ac.in website Click on the CUET UG result 2022 link on the homepage of the site Enter the required credentials — candidate's roll number and date of birth The CUET UG result 2022 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference

The NTA will be calculating the normalised marks for the corresponding percentile of each candidate by finding out the percentile of each group of students for each shift. The percentile will then be arranged in descending order for the raw marks of each student. The NTA will then use the interpolation method to arrange percentile of each student.

Additionally, Delhi University (DU) recently opened the 2022 admission portal for under graduate courses. According to NTA, over 6 lakh students have chosen DU as their preferred choice of university for the undergraduate courses in 2022-23 academic year.