CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 are expected to be declared soon. The results will made available live via CBSE and government websites. Students can also check their results via the DIgiLocker platform and save their results as PDF files. Checking results online is a more convenient, hassle-free, and a safer process, considering the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to declare the date of result announcement.

Students, who are waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results have several options for accessing their mark sheets online without a hassle. As these websites witness a massive traffic spike on the result day, it is likely that they might crash. Students should keep this in mind while checking their results and should look for their mark sheets via other mediums as well, like the DigiLocker platform.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 via CBSE website Go to the official CBSE portal, cbseresults.nic.in. It will present you with Class 12 and Class 10 board result link, click on the one you wish to access. The website will then ask you to enter your roll number and date of birth. Your Class 12 or 10 board exam result will show up on the screen.