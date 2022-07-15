CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 are expected to be declared soon. The results will made available live via CBSE and government websites. Students can also check their results via the DIgiLocker platform and save their results as PDF files. Checking results online is a more convenient, hassle-free, and a safer process, considering the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to declare the date of result announcement.
Students, who are waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results have several options for accessing their mark sheets online without a hassle. As these websites witness a massive traffic spike on the result day, it is likely that they might crash. Students should keep this in mind while checking their results and should look for their mark sheets via other mediums as well, like the DigiLocker platform.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 via CBSE website
Go to the official CBSE portal, cbseresults.nic.in.
It will present you with Class 12 and Class 10 board result link, click on the one you wish to access.
The website will then ask you to enter your roll number and date of birth.
Your Class 12 or 10 board exam result will show up on the screen.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 via government website
- Head over to [results.gov.in](results.gov.in).
- Click on the Examination Bodies tab on top of the website.
- Click on Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2022 link, under CBSE examination board.
- Enter your roll number.
- The Class 12 or Class 10 result should show up on the screen.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 via DigiLocker
- Head over to the DigiLocker website or download the app on your phone.
- Sign in to the portal. If you are not registered, then do the same by following the steps on the homepage.
- On the website, students should click on CBSE Results 2022. On the app, they should tap on the Students icon followed by clicking on CBSE folder.
- The website and the app will then display links to results for both, Class 12 and 12.
- Enter your roll number and year.
- Your results should appear on your screen.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 via SMS
- Open the message app on your phone.
- Enter the code cbse10<roll number><school number><center number> with the required credentials.
- Send the SMS to the phone number 7738299899.
