Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • How to
  • How to Features
  • How to Format Your Android Smartphone: Wipe All Data and Restore Factory Settings With These Simple Steps

How to Format Your Android Smartphone: Wipe All Data and Restore Factory Settings With These Simple Steps

Whether you want a fresh start, or you are switching to a new phone, here’s how to reset your Android phone.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2022 08:30 IST
How to Format Your Android Smartphone: Wipe All Data and Restore Factory Settings With These Simple Steps

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero

Android users should format their smartphones before handing them to another user

Highlights
  • Android smartphones should always be backed up before formatting
  • The process of formatting an Android phone can very across models
  • Users can also search the Settings app for “reset” or “erase”

Switching to a new smartphone can be a tedious affair — copying your data from the old phone, setting up, and logging into apps is part of the process. If you are planning to give up your old smartphone as part of an exchange offer, or you are passing it to another family member or friend, formatting your existing handset to erase personal data is an absolute must. Some users might simply want a fresh start on their current smartphone. Resetting a smartphone will restore all settings to default — but more importantly, it will wipe all personal information on the smartphone, including logged in apps, photos, and your messages.

Resetting your Android smartphone takes very little time and can be performed easily on most modern smartphones. This means that if your handset was released in the last five years or so, erasing your data off the smartphone should be an easy process. Here's a handy guide to wiping all the data from your Android phone.

How to Enable Paytm Tap to Make NFC Payments on Your Android Smartphone

Keep in mind that while these instructions are based on Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones, you can simply search for “reset” or “erase” in your Settings app on your smartphone in order to begin the process. You should also make sure that you have online (cloud) and offline backups of all the data on your smartphone before resetting your smartphone.

How to factory reset your Android smartphone (Google Pixel/ Stock Android)

  1. Open the Settings app and tap on System.
  2. Select Reset options.
  3. Now select Erase all data (factory reset) at the bottom of the list.
  4. Read the information related to data that will be erased, then tap Erase all data.
  5. Draw your pattern or enter your PIN or passcode to authenticate the process.
  6. Review the warning showed on the screen and tap on the Erase all data option to start wiping your phone.

How to Get Google Play Pass on Your Android Phone

How to factory reset your Samsung smartphone

  1. Open the Settings app and select Accounts and backup > Manage accounts.
  2. Locate your Samsung account in the list and tap the entry, then select Remove account.
  3. Go back to the main Settings menu, then tap on General management.
  4. Scroll down and tap on Reset.
  5. Tap on Factory data reset.
  6. Read the information related to data that will be erased, then tap on the Reset button.
  7. Draw your pattern or enter your PIN or passcode to authenticate the process.
  8. Tap Delete all in order to start wiping your smartphone.
This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Factory Reset, Android Reset, Android Phone Reset, Android Phone Factory Reset
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Seagate SkyHawk AI 20TB Hard Disk Drive Launched in India: Details
How to Permanently Erase Data and Settings From iPhone Storage

Related Stories

How to Format Your Android Smartphone: Wipe All Data and Restore Factory Settings With These Simple Steps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  4. iQoo U5x With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Jio Brings Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  7. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
  8. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Permanently Erase Data and Settings From iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo U5x With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon
  4. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei to Return to Earth After Record-Breaking Stint on March 30: How to Watch Live
  5. Russia's Kaspersky, China Telecom Firms Added by US FCC to National Security Threat List
  6. Amazon Labour Union Vote Gets Underway in New York
  7. Apple Closes Russian Mir Card Loophole for Apple Pay: Sberbank
  8. Ukraine Launches NFT 'Museum of War' in Crypto Crowdfunding Push Amid Conflict With Russia
  9. Crypto Tax Amendments Approved by Lok Sabha, Set to Be Implemented Starting April 1
  10. Tesla Recalls 947 US Vehicles Over Delay in Rearview Image Display: NHTSA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.