How to Apply for Jio Broadband (Jio Fiber) Online

Before applying for Jio broadband service, make sure that you have a valid original proof ready.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2022 08:30 IST
Jio broadband offers plans ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps speed allocation

Highlights
  • Jio broadband can be applied through the Jio site
  • Users get prepaid and postpaid plans with the service
  • Jio Fiber requires OTP verification for applying the connection online

Jio broadband service, or Jio Fiber, can be booked online. It offers a list of postpaid and prepaid plans across various parts of India. The broadband service also has a range of speeds to choose from, starting from 30Mbps to up to 1Gbps to let customers pick a suitable option depending on their requirement. Alongside high-speed Internet connectivity, Jio broadband comes bundled with free subscriptions to over-the-top (OTT) apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. This makes it a strong competitor against the likes of Airtel, ACT Fibernet, and BSNL.

In this article, we are giving a step-by-step guide on how you can apply for Jio broadband online.

How to apply for Jio broadband online

Below are the steps that you can follow to apply for Jio broadband aka Jio Fiber online.

  2. Enter your name, mobile number, and click on Generate OTP.
  3. Enter the six-digit one-time password (OTP) that you have received on your phone and then click Verify OTP.
  4. Enter your address where you need the JioFiber connection.
  5. Click on Submit.

Once the details are submitted successfully, Jio will send you a confirmation message on your given mobile number. Make sure that you have the required documents in original ready to get the broadband connection. The service requires you to have an Aadhaar card or any valid proof of identification and proof of address as per Department of Telecommunications (DoT) guidelines.

A recent report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that Jio Fiber toppled BSNL and became the largest wired broadband provider in the country with over 4.34 million subscribers.

Last year, Jio introduced new Jio Fiber broadband plans for postpaid users that are available on a quarterly basis and starting at Rs. 2,097.

Further reading: Jio broadband, JioFiber, Jio, Reliance Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
