Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the results of the ISC (Class 12) second semester exams on Sunday. Due to the ongoing uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board held the exam in two terms — one in November-December last year, and the second in April-May. The percentage of students who attempted and passed the 2022 board exams is 99.38 percent, while 18 students have been placed in Rank 1, according to the CISCE, which allows students to access their marks in all the papers they have attempted as part of the board exam.
According to the CISCE, candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ISC (Class 12) 2022 exams were required to appear for semester 1 and semester 2 exams. Candidates who have appeared for both the exams will be available via the board's website, via SMS or using DigiLocker. Here is how you can quickly check your ISC 2022 board exam results online.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.