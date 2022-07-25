Technology News
CISCE Board ISC Result 2022 (Class 12) Announced: How to Check Online

CISCE offers students the ability to check their results via the official website, SMS and DigiLocker.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2022 13:34 IST
CISCE Board ISC Result 2022 (Class 12) Announced: How to Check Online

Photo Credit: Unsplash

ISC 2022 (Class 12) candidates were required to appear for semester 1 and semester 2 exams

Highlights
  • CISCE Class 12 board results were declared on Sunday at 5pm
  • The ISC (Class 12) board pass percentage for 2022 is 99.38 percent
  • ISC students can check their marks using three methods

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the results of the ISC (Class 12) second semester exams on Sunday. Due to the ongoing uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board held the exam in two terms — one in November-December last year, and the second in April-May. The percentage of students who attempted and passed the 2022 board exams is 99.38 percent, while 18 students have been placed in Rank 1, according to the CISCE, which allows students to access their marks in all the papers they have attempted as part of the board exam.

How to check the ISC board result 2022 online

According to the CISCE, candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ISC (Class 12) 2022 exams were required to appear for semester 1 and semester 2 exams. Candidates who have appeared for both the exams will be available via the board's website, via SMS or using DigiLocker. Here is how you can quickly check your ISC 2022 board exam results online.

Check ISC board result 2022 using CISCE website

  1. Visit the CISCE website and click on the Results 2022 link.
  2. To access the ISC (Class 12) results, select ISC from the Course section.
  3. Enter your Unique ID, Index number, and complete the CAPTCHA.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to view your results.

Check ISC board result 2022 via SMS

  1. To access the ISC (Class 12) results via SMS, open the messages app on your phone.
  1. Type ISC followed by your seven digit Unique ID. For example, ISC 1234567.
  1. Check your messages for the result, which will include the name of the candidate, followed by the subject and marks.

Check ISC board result 2022 using DigiLocker

  1. Visit the DigiLocker website listing education issuers.
  1. Search for CISCE, click on Class XII Marksheet
  1. Enter your mobile number or username, then enter your 6-digit security pin to access your results.
Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
