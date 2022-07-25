The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the results of the ISC (Class 12) second semester exams on Sunday. Due to the ongoing uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board held the exam in two terms — one in November-December last year, and the second in April-May. The percentage of students who attempted and passed the 2022 board exams is 99.38 percent, while 18 students have been placed in Rank 1, according to the CISCE, which allows students to access their marks in all the papers they have attempted as part of the board exam.

How to check the ISC board result 2022 online

According to the CISCE, candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ISC (Class 12) 2022 exams were required to appear for semester 1 and semester 2 exams. Candidates who have appeared for both the exams will be available via the board's website, via SMS or using DigiLocker. Here is how you can quickly check your ISC 2022 board exam results online.

Check ISC board result 2022 using CISCE website Results 2022 link. Visit the CISCE website and click on thelink. To access the ISC (Class 12) results, select ISC from the Course section. Enter your Unique ID, Index number, and complete the CAPTCHA. Follow the on-screen instructions to view your results.

Check ISC board result 2022 via SMS

To access the ISC (Class 12) results via SMS, open the messages app on your phone.

Type ISC followed by your seven digit Unique ID. For example, ISC 1234567.

Check your messages for the result, which will include the name of the candidate, followed by the subject and marks.

Check ISC board result 2022 using DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website listing education issuers.

Search for CISCE, click on Class XII Marksheet