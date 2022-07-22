How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat Data From Android to iOS

WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that its users will now be able to transfer their complete chat history from Android to iOS and vice-versa. This feature was initially announced last year during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Prior to it, WhatsApp users had to rely on third-party apps to transfer their chat history or just lose it while switching. The Meta-owned platform had initially made this feature available in a beta update. Unfortunately, this feature still does not transfer your WhatsApp call and payment history.

WhatsApp officially announced the release of the new migration feature via tweet. The company has updated its FAQ page to highlight the method for transferring WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS. Users should take note of a few things before moving forward with the migration — their Android smartphone should be on Android 5 or higher and iOS 15.5 or above should be installed on their iPhone. The transfer happens wirelessly, so both of your devices should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Furthermore, it is recommended that you connect your handsets to a power source during the migration.

During last year's Galaxy Unpacked event, WhatsApp revealed that this new migration feature will be initially available for select Samsung smartphones. The feature was then made available to a wider userbase as part of a beta update.

How to migrate from Android to iPhone Follow the on-screen prompts after opening the Move to iOS app on your Android phone. Enter the code displayed on your iPhone on your Android phone. Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts. Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen Tap Start on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You'll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared. Tap Next to return to the Move to iOS app. Tap Continue to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete. Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device. Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

You will see your chats on the new device after you complete its activation. Notably, the transferred data will not be uploaded to iCloud until you create a backup. The data will remain on your Android device until you uninstall WhatsApp or wipe your smartphone.

Things to keep in mind before transferring chat history