How to get Google Play Pass on your Android phone

Photo Credit: Google
Google Play Pass has made its debut in India this week. It will allow Android users to access apps and games without any ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. The subscription-based service is available at a starting price as Rs. 99 per month. Once subscribed, Play Pass offers access to a curated collection of apps and games that users can install on their devices. Google Play has a dedicated section from where users can access the collection of titles available under Play Pass. Subscribers to the service also have the ability to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members if they have a Google family group.
Android users in India can subscribe to Google Play Pass by paying Rs. 99 a month or Rs. 889 a year. The service is also available with a one-month trial. Furthermore, you can get it under a prepaid one-month subscription at Rs. 109.
In this article, we are detailing the steps on how you can get Play Pass on your Android device and how you can use it.
Before beginning with how you can get Google Play Pass on your Android phone, it is important to note that the service is currently rolling out in a phased manner and has not yet been available to all users in India. Google expects that Play Pass will fully available in the next week. It also requires the device to run on Android 4.4 or above and have at least Google Play store app version 16.6.25. Moreover, users will need a valid payment method to sign up to the service.
The service is notably available with a free one-month trial. You can scroll down a bit on the introduction screen to look at the apps and games you will get after subscribing to Google Play Pass.
Google claims to offer a curated collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries. The collection includes 15 titles from India to begin with. The list also changes from time-to-time, with new apps and games getting included.
Google Play shows the Play Pass “ticket” on the listings of apps and games that are available with your subscription. Each of the app and game listing also carries the actual price that you would have to pay if you did not purchase Play Pass.
