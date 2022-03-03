Technology News
loading

Google Play Pass: How to Get the Subscription-Based Service on Your Android Phone

Google Play Pass is available in India with a one-month free trial.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2022 17:58 IST
Google Play Pass: How to Get the Subscription-Based Service on Your Android Phone

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play Pass is claimed to offer over 1,000 titles across 41 categories

Highlights
  • Google Play Pass lets you get ad-free experience on select apps and games
  • The Play Pass service can be subscribed on monthly and yearly basis
  • Google Play Pass is rolling out in India for Android users

Google Play Pass has made its debut in India this week. It will allow Android users to access apps and games without any ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. The subscription-based service is available at a starting price as Rs. 99 per month. Once subscribed, Play Pass offers access to a curated collection of apps and games that users can install on their devices. Google Play has a dedicated section from where users can access the collection of titles available under Play Pass. Subscribers to the service also have the ability to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members if they have a Google family group.

Android users in India can subscribe to Google Play Pass by paying Rs. 99 a month or Rs. 889 a year. The service is also available with a one-month trial. Furthermore, you can get it under a prepaid one-month subscription at Rs. 109.

In this article, we are detailing the steps on how you can get Play Pass on your Android device and how you can use it.

How to get Google Play Pass on your Android phone

Before beginning with how you can get Google Play Pass on your Android phone, it is important to note that the service is currently rolling out in a phased manner and has not yet been available to all users in India. Google expects that Play Pass will fully available in the next week. It also requires the device to run on Android 4.4 or above and have at least Google Play store app version 16.6.25. Moreover, users will need a valid payment method to sign up to the service.

  1. Go to Google Play and tap your profile icon from the top-right corner — next to the search bar.
  2. Tap Play Pass.
  3. Hit Get started on the introduction screen to proceed with the subscription to the Play Pass service. You can also get its annual subscription to save some money over getting the monthly plan on a recurring basis.
  4. Look at the total amount you need to pay and scroll down to read terms of the service.
  5. Now, if all looks good to you, tap Subscribe to get the service activated on your account.
  6. Enter the password for your Google account and tap Verify to proceed.

The service is notably available with a free one-month trial. You can scroll down a bit on the introduction screen to look at the apps and games you will get after subscribing to Google Play Pass.

Google claims to offer a curated collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries. The collection includes 15 titles from India to begin with. The list also changes from time-to-time, with new apps and games getting included.

How to use Google Play Pass

  1. Given below are the steps that you can take to use Google Play Pass on your Android phone.
  2. Go to Google Play and select the Play Pass tab from the bottom bar.
  3. Scroll down to look at the titles that are curated for you.
  4. Tap on any of the apps or games that you want and hit Install to have them available on your device.

Google Play shows the Play Pass “ticket” on the listings of apps and games that are available with your subscription. Each of the app and game listing also carries the actual price that you would have to pay if you did not purchase Play Pass.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google Play Pass, Play Pass, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April, Could Feature Familiar Transparent Design: Report

Related Stories

Google Play Pass: How to Get the Subscription-Based Service on Your Android Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. WhatsApp Desktop May Let Users React to Messages Using Right-Click Menu
  3. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  4. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  5. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: UK Broadcasting Regulator Opens More Probes Into Russia's RT
  2. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India as FAME Incentives Taper Off: Crisil
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  4. Bitcoin Again Viewed as Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
  5. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 to Receive Upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC
  6. Oracle Suspends Operations in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis, SAP Pauses Sales
  7. Huawei Nova 9 SE Tipped to Launch Soon as Company’s First Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera
  8. EU Checking if Crypto Assets Being Used to Bust Russian Sanctions, Senior Official Says
  9. Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro With Long-Term Arterial Health Sensing Feature Launched
  10. Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.