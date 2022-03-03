Google Play Pass has made its debut in India this week. It will allow Android users to access apps and games without any ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. The subscription-based service is available at a starting price as Rs. 99 per month. Once subscribed, Play Pass offers access to a curated collection of apps and games that users can install on their devices. Google Play has a dedicated section from where users can access the collection of titles available under Play Pass. Subscribers to the service also have the ability to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members if they have a Google family group.

Android users in India can subscribe to Google Play Pass by paying Rs. 99 a month or Rs. 889 a year. The service is also available with a one-month trial. Furthermore, you can get it under a prepaid one-month subscription at Rs. 109.

In this article, we are detailing the steps on how you can get Play Pass on your Android device and how you can use it.

How to get Google Play Pass on your Android phone Before beginning with how you can get Google Play Pass on your Android phone, it is important to note that the service is currently rolling out in a phased manner and has not yet been available to all users in India. Google expects that Play Pass will fully available in the next week. It also requires the device to run on Android 4.4 or above and have at least Google Play store app version 16.6.25. Moreover, users will need a valid payment method to sign up to the service. Go to Google Play and tap your profile icon from the top-right corner — next to the search bar. Tap Play Pass. Hit Get started on the introduction screen to proceed with the subscription to the Play Pass service. You can also get its annual subscription to save some money over getting the monthly plan on a recurring basis. Look at the total amount you need to pay and scroll down to read terms of the service. Now, if all looks good to you, tap Subscribe to get the service activated on your account. Enter the password for your Google account and tap Verify to proceed.

The service is notably available with a free one-month trial. You can scroll down a bit on the introduction screen to look at the apps and games you will get after subscribing to Google Play Pass.

Google claims to offer a curated collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries. The collection includes 15 titles from India to begin with. The list also changes from time-to-time, with new apps and games getting included.

How to use Google Play Pass

Given below are the steps that you can take to use Google Play Pass on your Android phone. Go to Google Play and select the Play Pass tab from the bottom bar. Scroll down to look at the titles that are curated for you. Tap on any of the apps or games that you want and hit Install to have them available on your device.

Google Play shows the Play Pass “ticket” on the listings of apps and games that are available with your subscription. Each of the app and game listing also carries the actual price that you would have to pay if you did not purchase Play Pass.