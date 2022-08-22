Technology News
loading

Block Spam Emails in Gmail With These Simple Tricks

From filters to mass reporting, say goodbye to spam email with these steps.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 22 August 2022 18:17 IST
Block Spam Emails in Gmail With These Simple Tricks
Highlights
  • You can mass report and unsubscribe spam emails in Gmail
  • You can also create filters to detect spam emails
  • Stop sharing your primary email-ID on random websites

Every day, I open Gmail and I delete all the spam I get from random IDs, as well as the newsletters and promotional emails from brands I never subscribed to. This can be a tedious process because the flow of spam is endless. My inbox often gets cluttered with spam mails and my important emails get lost in this mess. If you also deal with unwanted emails in Gmail, here are some easy hacks that can help you clear your inbox and keep it spam-free.

Mass report and unsubscribe from spam email

  1. Log on to Gmail and select all the spam emails you want to unsubscribe from (make sure that you don't select any important email ID).
  2. Click on the i icon at the top and you will be shown the options to ‘Report spam' or ‘Report spam and unsubscribe'.
  3. Go through the list of IDs listed and if there is nothing important shown here, choose the Report spam and unsubscribe option.
  4. You will now stop receiving emails from these accounts.

Create filters to detect spam email

  1. Open Gmail, click on the search box at the top, and type unsubscribe to list all promotional emails.
  2. Select all of these spam emails, but make sure you cross-check once in case there is a newsletter or mail you actually use in there.
  3. Click on the three dots at the top and choose Filter messages like these.
  4. Now click on the create filter option and choose what you want to do with these emails. If you want these emails to be automatically deleted, you can click on the Create a filter option and choose Delete it option.
  5. You will get a pop-up at the bottom notifying you that a filter has been created. Apart from deleting, you can also choose to filter such emails by applying labels, or marking them as read.

Use a temporary email ID

When you share your primary Gmail ID on random websites, your ID gets shared with several third parties, and you risk getting spam emails. Sometimes spam emails may look legitimate, and you might end up clicking on phishing links that could pose a risk to your personal information.

Instead of using your primary Gmail ID on all websites, you can share a temporary one.

  1. Visit any website that provides free temporary email IDs, such as temp-mail.org.
  2. Now copy the temporary email address that's available and use this instead of your actual email ID wherever you like, and you will get the emails here instead of your actual Gmail account. Alternatively, you can create a Gmail ID meant to be used only on such websites.
  3. In this way, your primary Gmail account will remain safe and spam-free.
What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gmail tips, spam mails, Google, Gmail accounts, Gmail filter, Gmail Android app
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
Ptron Musicbot Evo Soundbar With 10-Hour Playtime Launched in India
Indonesia to Probe Telkom Indonesia, PLN Over Alleged Data Breaches

Related Stories

Block Spam Emails in Gmail With These Simple Tricks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  5. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.