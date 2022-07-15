Technology News
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 to Be Announced Soon: How to Check Online

CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 examination in April-May 2022.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 July 2022 14:00 IST
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 to Be Announced Soon: How to Check Online

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto

Students need to enter login credentials like unique identification numbers to get the results

Highlights
  • The result will be available online via the official CISCE website
  • CISCE is conducting the ICSE examination
  • The result will be available via SMS

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results soon. The ICSE Class 10 board examination for the second semester was conducted from April 25 to May 20 this year. The examination started with the English Language - English Paper 1 and concluded with the Commercial Studies subject paper. The results would be available online via cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The results will be available via SMS as well.

How to check ICSE 2022 results online

Once released, students can check their ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 results on the websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org by entering their roll number and other credentials. Here are the steps on how you can check the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 results.

  2. Select your course from the dropdown menu and enter the unique identification number, index number, and captcha code.
  3. Click on the Show Result button to get the result.
  4. Download the ICSE scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

However, the websites may face delays or slowdowns due to increased traffic following the result announcement. Students can also alternatively get their Class 10 ICSE Semester 1 results using the SMS feature. They can send the SMS with ICSE to 09248082883.

The CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 board examinations for the second semester from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The result is likely to be announced on July 16. However, there is no official confirmation from CISCE yet. The council recently announced that it will conduct only one examination at the end of the 2023 academic year at both ICSE and ISC levels. The council also proposes to hold the final examinations tentatively in the months of February and March next year.




Further reading: ICSE, CISCE, ICSE Result, CISCE Result, ICSE Class 10 Results
Nithya P Nair



