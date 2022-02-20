Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) gives its customers the choice of getting fancy numbers (aka vanity numbers or VIP numbers or premium numbers) that are easy to remember and have a special set of combinations. Fancy numbers by BSNL are available for both postpaid and prepaid users in India. Customers need to bid through e-auctions to secure the fancy number they want. Prior to bidding, a registration is required by the state-owned telecom operator. BSNL segregates fancy numbers into different patterns that its subscribers can pick by participating in the e-auction.

As per the details available on the BSNL site, a vanity or fancy number is the one that has a specific sequence aimed to make your community identity simpler from others. Fancy numbers by BSNL are segregated into different patterns depending on their sequence of repetition and representation. Moreover, the patterns are categorised into three different categories on the basis of which their base bidding prices are set.

Since the demand for getting fancy numbers is quite high, BSNL conducts the e-auction through its dedicated website to give customers the official way to get these numbers.

How to get a BSNL fancy number online? BSNL offers fancy numbers through its e-auction that takes place on a regular basis. Each circle hosts its own e-auction. You can look at the schedule of the auction in your circle from the BSNL site. Irrespective of your circle, you need to register yourself to participate in the e-auction to get a BSNL fancy number. Below are the steps on how you can register and get the fancy BSNL number online. Visit the e-auction site and select your circle. Click on the Login/ Register link from the top bar. Enter your mobile number and email ID. BSNL will share the login details on your given email ID. Now, select the Login tab after clicking on the Login/ Register link and enter your mobile number and password. Click Login to complete the process. Select Available Numbers option from the sidebar on the site to look at the available fancy numbers. Pick the number you want to bid for and then click on Continue to Cart. Now, pay the refundable registration amount and note down the closing date of bidding.

Once registered after following the above steps, you will be required to place the minimum bid for your selected fancy number to participate in the e-auction.

BSNL will choose three participants from the list of bidders for each fancy number. Rest of the participants will get their registration fee back within 10 days after the e-auction is concluded in the circle, the telco said in its terms and conditions.

The three participants selected for the fancy numbers will be classified as H1, H2, and H3 on the basis of their bidding amount.

If the participant who has participated in the bidding with the highest amount will not take the fancy number connection, the bid moves to the next participant.

The bidder needs to provide their address proof and identity details to successfully get the fancy number. It is also important to note that apart from Indian citizens, firms registered in the country can also participate in the e-auction for fancy numbers.