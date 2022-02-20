Technology News
loading

How to Get BSNL Fancy Number aka VIP Number aka Premium Number Online

To get a BSNL fancy number, you need to register yourself with a registration fee.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 February 2022 10:00 IST
How to Get BSNL Fancy Number aka VIP Number aka Premium Number Online

BSNL customers need to participate in e-auctions to get a fancy number

Highlights
  • BSNL fancy numbers are available online
  • Users need to bid to get BSNL fancy numbers in their circle
  • BSNL is claimed to refund registration amount if you don’t get the number

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) gives its customers the choice of getting fancy numbers (aka vanity numbers or VIP numbers or premium numbers) that are easy to remember and have a special set of combinations. Fancy numbers by BSNL are available for both postpaid and prepaid users in India. Customers need to bid through e-auctions to secure the fancy number they want. Prior to bidding, a registration is required by the state-owned telecom operator. BSNL segregates fancy numbers into different patterns that its subscribers can pick by participating in the e-auction.

As per the details available on the BSNL site, a vanity or fancy number is the one that has a specific sequence aimed to make your community identity simpler from others. Fancy numbers by BSNL are segregated into different patterns depending on their sequence of repetition and representation. Moreover, the patterns are categorised into three different categories on the basis of which their base bidding prices are set.

Since the demand for getting fancy numbers is quite high, BSNL conducts the e-auction through its dedicated website to give customers the official way to get these numbers.

How to get a BSNL fancy number online?

BSNL offers fancy numbers through its e-auction that takes place on a regular basis. Each circle hosts its own e-auction. You can look at the schedule of the auction in your circle from the BSNL site. Irrespective of your circle, you need to register yourself to participate in the e-auction to get a BSNL fancy number. Below are the steps on how you can register and get the fancy BSNL number online.

  1. Visit the e-auction site and select your circle.
  2. Click on the Login/ Register link from the top bar.
  3. Enter your mobile number and email ID. BSNL will share the login details on your given email ID.
  4. Now, select the Login tab after clicking on the Login/ Register link and enter your mobile number and password.
  5. Click Login to complete the process.
  6. Select Available Numbers option from the sidebar on the site to look at the available fancy numbers.
  7. Pick the number you want to bid for and then click on Continue to Cart.
  8. Now, pay the refundable registration amount and note down the closing date of bidding.

Once registered after following the above steps, you will be required to place the minimum bid for your selected fancy number to participate in the e-auction.

BSNL will choose three participants from the list of bidders for each fancy number. Rest of the participants will get their registration fee back within 10 days after the e-auction is concluded in the circle, the telco said in its terms and conditions.

The three participants selected for the fancy numbers will be classified as H1, H2, and H3 on the basis of their bidding amount.

If the participant who has participated in the bidding with the highest amount will not take the fancy number connection, the bid moves to the next participant.

The bidder needs to provide their address proof and identity details to successfully get the fancy number. It is also important to note that apart from Indian citizens, firms registered in the country can also participate in the e-auction for fancy numbers.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL fancy number, BSNL vanity number, fancy number, vanity number, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones Global Launch Date Set for February 24, to Debut Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series
How to Get BSNL Fancy Number aka VIP Number aka Premium Number Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased in 2 Colourways: Here’s What to Expect
  6. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones Global Launch Date Set for February 24
  10. Oppo A76 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia Behind DDoS Cyberattacks That Took Down Ukraine Banks: US, UK
  2. Skype Users Can Now Call 911 From Desktop
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Under Development; May Come With New Tensor GS201 SoC, Samsung Exynos Modem: Report
  4. NASA Shows How Flames Appear and Behave in Microgravity
  5. Oppo A76 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. New Species of Armless Dinosaurs That Roamed America, Africa, and Asia Discovered
  7. NASA's Perseverance Completes One Year on Mars: Here Are the Rover's Top Achievements
  8. EU Launches WTO Dispute Against China Over Telecom Patents
  9. US Securities Regulator Denies Elon Musk’s Harassment Claims
  10. Tencent Opposes US Fake Goods Label for WeChat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.