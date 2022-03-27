Deleting data from your iPhone doesn't erase your data permanently. The iPhone data you believe you have wiped out from the Apple handset still remains in the iPhone storage. It is always safer to make sure that you have permanently wiped out your data — personal and otherwise before exchanging it for a newer version or giving it away to somebody. It is possible to permanently remove all of your content and settings from the storage and make sure that your phone is completely free of your data.

Apple has two ways in which you can choose to wipe out all your data permanently. You can either erase your data from an iPhone or you can use a Mac or Windows PC to erase all the data and settings from your iPhone.

Here we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can erase your data from iPhone permanently.

How to permanently erase data from iPhone storage using iPhone

Follow these easy steps to permanently erase data from iPhone storage using iPhone:

How to Permanently Erase Data and Settings From iPhone Storage Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can erase your data from iPhone permanently using either your iPhone or Mac or Windows PC. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone Tap Erase All Content and Settings

How to permanently erase data from iPhone storage using a Mac or Windows PC

A Mac or Windows PC can also be employed to erase you data and settings from your iPhone permanently. This method can come in handy if you can't open Settings on iPhone. Follow these steps to permanently erase data from iPhone storage using Mac or Windows PC:

Connect iPhone and your computer with a cable.

Do one of the following: