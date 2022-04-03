How To Monitor, Control Data Usage on your Android Phone

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Telecom giants in India are offering ‘Unlimited Data' plans. However, there is a catch. Airtel, Jio, Vi, among other telecom operators, have multiple prepaid recharge plans in which their customers can get huge amounts of data to spend per day. They also offer such data services for postpaid customers. However, there is a limit, and post that limit, the speed is throttled to very low levels under the service providers' Fair Usage Policy (FUP). It could be frustrating to access the Internet via a phone at slow speed.
Here in this article, we have listed a few ways by which you can keep a check on usage of your data on your Android phone. Meanwhile, you can also check out the recharge plans offered by you network operator.
In some phones, from brands such as OnePlus, you can directly access the network settings without having to search for the icon. Go to Data Usage > Billing Cycle and follow the above mentioned steps to set the data limit.
With this method, apps on your Android phone will be prevented from sending or receiving data in the background. You can manually choose which apps are restricted, and the ones allowed to use unrestricted data even when the Data Saver is on.
Some smartphones, such as from brands like OnePlus, come with a Dual-channel network acceleration option which allows you to use both Wi-Fi and mobile data to speed up downloads. Toggle it off and you can save some amount of data.
Apps tend to update automatically as soon as they have an Internet connection. You can change the settings and limit them to only auto-update when your smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.
Some apps use more data to load. Luckily, a few of them have a lighter version, such as Facebook Lite or Instagram Lite, which does not require a fast Internet connection to load. They allow users to carry out basic functions but they do not have all features as the original version. As needed, you can explore such lighter apps to help save data.
