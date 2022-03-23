How to Enable Netflix Access Bundled With Your Airtel Postpaid Connection

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360
Netflix has announced that its streaming services will be bundled with two Airtel Postpaid Family plans, as part of the company's plans to make the service more accessible to users. Customers who have bought or upgraded to the new Airtel postpaid plans will be eligible for Basic and Standard subscriptions on the streaming service with access to popular series including The Fame Game, Space Force, Squid Game, Money Heist, Inventing Anna, and movies such as Don't Look Up, The Adam Project, and 83.
The streaming service announced that users who have bought or upgraded to an Airtel Postpaid Family plan priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599 will be able to access Netflix. Customers who purchase the Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1199, priced at Rs. 1,199, will have access to the Netflix Basic Plan, along with two family add-on connections, 150GB data per month, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day. Meanwhile, customers who select the Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1599, priced at Rs. 1,599, will have access to the Netflix Standard Plan, along with three family add-on connections, 250GB data per month, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day. Both plans also offer a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime services as well, which also entails Airtel Prime Video subscription.
After signing up for the Airtel Postpaid Family plan, customers will have to claim access to Netflix, which is bundled with the postpaid plan.
Here's how to start using your bundled Netflix subscription with your Airtel Postpaid Family plan.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement