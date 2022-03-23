Technology News
How to Enable Netflix Access Bundled With Your Airtel Postpaid Connection

Netflix is bundled with Airtel Postpaid Family plans priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2022 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

Airtel postpaid customers can pick between two family plans that provide bundled Netflix access

Highlights
  • Netflix is bundled with two Airtel Postpaid Family plans
  • Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1199 grants access to the Netflix Basic plan
  • Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1599 bundles the Netflix Standard plan

Netflix has announced that its streaming services will be bundled with two Airtel Postpaid Family plans, as part of the company's plans to make the service more accessible to users. Customers who have bought or upgraded to the new Airtel postpaid plans will be eligible for Basic and Standard subscriptions on the streaming service with access to popular series including The Fame Game, Space Force, Squid Game, Money Heist, Inventing Anna, and movies such as Don't Look Up, The Adam Project, and 83.

The streaming service announced that users who have bought or upgraded to an Airtel Postpaid Family plan priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599 will be able to access Netflix. Customers who purchase the Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1199, priced at Rs. 1,199, will have access to the Netflix Basic Plan, along with two family add-on connections, 150GB data per month, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day. Meanwhile, customers who select the Airtel Infinity Family Plan 1599, priced at Rs. 1,599, will have access to the Netflix Standard Plan, along with three family add-on connections, 250GB data per month, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day. Both plans also offer a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime services as well, which also entails Airtel Prime Video subscription.

After signing up for the Airtel Postpaid Family plan, customers will have to claim access to Netflix, which is bundled with the postpaid plan.

Here's how to start using your bundled Netflix subscription with your Airtel Postpaid Family plan.

How to activate Netflix on Airtel postpaid plans using Airtel Thanks app

  1. Visit the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app and upgrade to the Airtel Netflix bundle plan.
  2. Open the Airtel Thanks app and visit the Discover Thanks Benefit page.
  3. Scroll down to the Netflix section in the Enjoy your rewards section.
  4. Tap on Claim, then Proceed to visit the Netflix website to complete the activation.

airtel postpaid netflix plans airtel thanks inline airtel netflix

The Airtel Postpaid Family plans offering bundled access to Netflix
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Airtel

How to activate Netflix on Airtel postpaid plans via SMS

  1. Visit the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app and upgrade to the Airtel Netflix bundle plan.
  2. Check your registered mobile number for an SMS with an activation link.
  3. Tap on the link to visit the Netflix website and complete the activation.
Comments

Further reading: Netflix, Airtel
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
