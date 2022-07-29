A good vacuum cleaner is a valuable tool to have at home and while there are plenty of affordable options, these are often bulky, ergonomically difficult to handle, or just not powerful enough to do a very good job. Fortunately for those with a higher budget, the premium segment is growing, with recent launches from brands such as Samsung and Philips giving strong competition to Dyson, which has been one of the top players in the cordless vacuum cleaner space the world over.

Samsung recently launched its Jet series of premium cordless vacuum cleaners, priced from Rs. 32,500 onwards in India. The product I'm reviewing here is the Rs. 49,990 Jet 90 Complete, the most advanced and powerful product in the range. Going up against the competition including the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, is the Samsung Jet 90 Complete the best premium cordless vacuum cleaner you can buy in India right now? Find out in this review.

The Samsung Jet 90 Complete is the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner in the Jet range

Samsung Jet 90 Complete design and usage

While competing products tend to be a bit large, colourful, and rather indiscreet in their appearance, Samsung has gone with a more sophisticated and muted approach to the design of the Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner. Available in just a single silver colour option, the Jet 90 uses a cyclone-based suction system with nine cyclones generating the suction power for the vacuum function.

Interestingly, the entire cyclone system and air filter are placed within the 0.8L dustbin and can be removed and washed with water to keep the Samsung Jet 90 Complete clean. The motor and its air vents sit right behind the dustbin fixture, and the suction inlet is below the dustbin. This arrangement creates a somewhat different and odd path for the airflow, but this doesn't hamper the Jet 90's abilities in any way. The air filter is claimed to be able to capture 99.999 percent of dust particles and allergens 0.5 microns or larger.

The handle for the Samsung Jet 90 Complete is at the back, but the weight of the device itself is balanced away from the handle and makes the vacuum cleaner feel a bit heavy in the hand, especially when cleaning top surfaces. It gets a bit easier to hold with the pipe and floor cleaning heads attached as the head rests on the ground and takes a bit of the weight off the handle, but it still feels a bit unwieldy. This meant that it got a bit uncomfortable to hold over long cleaning sessions.

At the bottom is the slot for the battery, which clips into place and can be released just as easily thanks to a quick-release button. Just one battery is included with the Samsung Jet 90 Complete, but you can purchase an extra battery separately for extended run time, if needed. Usefully, the charging station can charge a second battery simultaneously, and as mentioned, swapping batteries is easy and quick.

The top of the handle has the controls for the Samsung Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner. This includes a power button and two buttons to adjust the suction power, along with a small set of illuminating indicators to show the active power mode and other alerts such as blockages in the roller head or if there is a need to change the air filter. There are three power modes, and a fourth ‘wet' mode; the latter requires the wet-mopping fitting, which isn't included with the Jet 90 Complete in India or available to buy officially.

Cleaning the dustbin on the Samsung Jet 90 Complete is a bit more complicated than on competing products, since even emptying it requires it to be fully removed from the vacuum cleaner and unlatched. This tended to take a bit longer than needed, and I'd usually wait till the bin was nearly full before emptying it given the effort involved. However, this allows for a more thorough cleaning of both the dustbin and cyclone-generating apparatus of the vacuum cleaner, both of which can be washed with water as needed.

Samsung Jet 90 Complete fittings and accessories

While competing cordless vacuum cleaners come with ordinary charging adapters and plugs, or wall-mounted docks, the Samsung Jet 90 Complete goes a step further and includes the impressive ‘Z Station' charging stand. This is a complex apparatus designed to make charging and storage of the Jet 90 vacuum cleaner and its fittings very easy. As mentioned, you can also charge a second battery simultaneously with the primary battery attached to the vacuum cleaner.

The base of the Z Station is quite heavy, which keeps it stable when the Samsung Jet 90 Complete is docked on it, and has a slot for the second battery to charge. The adapter and power cable connect to the base. If for whatever reason you don't want to set up the charger in its tower form, you can just remove the battery from the vacuum cleaner and charge it on the base itself. The main stand charges the vacuum cleaner as soon as it's placed on it, and has sockets to clip on the smaller fittings for easy access.

The included charging dock also has sockets to attach the smaller fittings when not in use

Included with the Samsung Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner are the turbo action brush for stubborn stains on floors, the soft action brush for regular floor cleaning, the mini motorised tool for top surfaces, combination and crevice tools for specific cleaning requirements, and a flexible tool to angle the fittings to get to hard-to-reach places.

The former three fittings are motorised, and draw power for the spinning brushes from the vacuum cleaner itself. The soft action brush and turbo action brush can also be opened conveniently for cleaning.

There is also a telescopic adjustable extension pipe, with four possible length points ranging from 930mm to 1,140mm. This helps to set a comfortable length for floor cleaning, access heights easily, and store the device conveniently when not in use. The shortest length just about extends to the floor when the Jet 90 is docked on the Z Station, so you can keep the pipe and one of the fittings attached safely even while charging.

Samsung Jet 90 Complete performance and battery life

The Samsung Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner is a lot like the competition from Dyson, including the suction power. The device has a rated peak suction power of 200W with a nine-cyclone system for generating suction, making it among the most powerful vacuum cleaners in its category, and this did show in everyday use.

Of course, suction power isn't everything, and effective cleaning also requires the use of the appropriate cleaning heads to effectively capture dirt and dust from various surfaces. For hard floors, the soft action brush with the fluffy roller was adequate in most situations, although I did occasionally find the turbo action brush to work better, particularly over carpets and when it was particularly messy.

There are three power modes on the Samsung Jet 90 Complete

The mini motorised tool is meant to be used on soft surfaces for everyday cleaning, and usually without the extension pipe, such as on sofas or beds. Although the head has some flexibility, I found that it wasn't as effective in picking up dust and dirt on non-flat surfaces, such as the gaps between cushions or the fabric knots on sofas.

That said, all of the motorised heads were reliable in avoiding tangles or blockages during my time with the Samsung Jet 90 Complete. Cleaning these heads was also quite easy for the occasional grime build-up, or tangled strings and paper scraps. The smaller non-motorised fittings were useful for reaching narrow gaps or cleaning hard surfaces such as table tops and counters, and worked as expected.

The ‘Mid' power level is the default setting for the Samsung Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner, and is the operative level every time the device is turned on. It generated enough power for most everyday cleaning tasks in my home, and was the one I typically used during my review. I did occasionally have to increase the power to ‘Max' for stubborn cleaning tasks, particularly when vacuuming over carpets and rugs.

The battery saving ‘Min' level might be adequate for a quick floor clean, but I preferred using the ‘Mid' level most of the time. The Samsung Jet 90 Complete can get quite loud and shrill-sounding at the maximum power level, but it didn't sound too loud or unpleasant at the ‘Mid' or ‘Min' levels.

The dustbin needs to be fully removed for emptying and cleaning

Battery life on the Samsung Jet 90 Complete vacuum cleaner is decent, but doesn't quite match up to what similarly priced competition such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim has to offer. With only the ‘Mid' power setting in operation, I was able to use the Samsung Jet 90 Complete for around 25 minutes on a single charge when using a motorised cleaning head, while the ‘Max' setting had the device run for about eight minutes. The device has a claimed runtime of up to 60 minutes with the ‘Min' power mode.

Typically, this was enough to nearly clean my entire two-bedroom home in one session, or comfortably clean two or three rooms with occasional use of the ‘Max' power mode. Battery life could have been a bit better, but it didn't significantly affect my ability to efficiently use the Samsung Jet 90 Complete on a daily basis. It took around three hours to fully charge the vacuum cleaner, from empty.

Verdict

There are plenty of affordable vacuum cleaners, but the benefits of investing in a premium cordless vacuum cleaner are substantial. The Samsung Jet 90 Complete is undoubtedly expensive as far as vacuum cleaners go, but it also offers the kind of premium experience you would expect from a high-end vacuum cleaner. With powerful suction, good included fittings, and a unique and convenient Z Station charging dock, the Samsung Jet 90 Complete largely delivers a good cleaning experience.

That said, there are a few minor drawbacks, including average battery life, a somewhat fiddly process to clean out the dustbin, and a slightly unwieldy handle position. However, these issues didn't take too much away from the overall positive experience I had with the Samsung Jet 90 vacuum cleaner.

The Samsung Jet 90 Complete looks good and delivers no-nonsense cleaning, but if you're looking for a bit more by way of features, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is also worth considering for its laser dust detection system and insights on dust collection. However, the Jet 90 is a fair bit more affordable than the Dyson vacuum cleaner, while delivering better suction power.

Price: Rs. 49,990

Rating: 8/10

Pros:

Sophisticated design, big dustbin

Powerful suction, effective everyday cleaning

Excellent charging dock, good fittings

Not too loud

Cons:

Average battery life

Cleaning the dustbin isn't very easy

Handle position makes it feel a bit heavy

