Xiaomi Smart TV X Series was launched in India on Tuesday. The smart TVs are claimed to offer enhanced connectivity and seamless experience. The TVs come in three sizes, are powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive viewing experience, and feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, as well as DTS:Virtual X technology. Sudeep Sahu, Senior Product Manager at Xiaomi India said that the latest series of 4K TVs are aimed at consumers looking to upgrade their television sets.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series price in India, availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 43-inch model (Xiaomi Smart TV X43). The 50-inch model (Xiaomi Smart TV X50) is priced at Rs. 34,999 and the 55-inch model (Xiaomi Smart TV X55) price in India is set at Rs. 39,999. The TVs will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores from September 14.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series specifications

All the models in the Xiaomi Smart TV X series run on PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 10 and have 4K ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. The display comes with MEMC Engine, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10 as well as HLG. The display covers 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut range and is equipped with Xiaomi's in-house Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) image processing technology for great picture quality.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series gets a quad-core A55 processor, which is paired with Mali G52 MC1 GPU. The TVs get 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. There are 2 speakers that are said to deliver 30W output. The speakers come with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual: X audio technologies.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is equipped with two HDMI 2.1, two USB ports as well as an AVI input, 3.5mm audio jack, and an Ethernet port. The smart TV also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Other features of the TVs include built-in Chromecast as well as a remote with Quick Mute, Quick Settings, and Quick Wake. You also get content from over 15 languages, Universal Search, Kids Mode, and YouTube integration.

