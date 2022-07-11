Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 was launched in India on Monday. The company's latest connected home appliance is equipped with a silent BLDC inverter motor and 7+5 wing-shaped blades. It is currently available for pre-order exclusively via Xiaomi's official website. The new fan from the Chinese smartphone brand can be controlled via an application and offers support for voice commands. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 features 100 speed levels and three-dimensional air flow, according to the company.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 price, availability

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999. It will be sold in a single While colour option and is available for pre-order via the company's website. Xiaomi says it will be sold at a special launch price of Rs. 5,999, and the Smart Standing Fan 2 will begin shipping on July 19.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 specifications

The new Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 is equipped with 7+5 wing shaped-blades and a silent BLDC inverter motor with dual blade design. The company claims that the 7+5 wing-shaped blades are designed to increase airflow. The BLDC copper-wire motor is claimed to offer higher efficiency and a longer life span compared to aluminium-wire motors. The smart fan can be controlled via an application that can be downloaded on a user's smartphone. It can also be controlled using Alexa and Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 features a Natural Breeze Mode that, using a proprietary algorithm to simulates the irregular changes of a natural breeze, according to the company. The company claims that the smart standing fan produces a maximum 55.8dB noise level of airflow. The fan features 100 speed levels that can be controlled via the application. It allows users to choose between the Natural Breeze and Direct Blow mode. Users can adjust the height of the smart fan by adding or removing extension tubes on the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2. The fan weighs 3kg and is 343x330x1000mm, according to the company.

