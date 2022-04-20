Xiaomi has upgraded its vacuum cleaning experience with the new MIJIA Dual Brush Wireless Mopping Machine. It is based on a dual-brush design, which comes along with real-time spray cleaning, where the front brush cleans the dirt, while the rear brush mops the stains at the back. With such features, the MIJIA Dual Brush Wireless Mopping Machine provides mechanical mopping solution for household cleaning.

Xiaomi Mijia Dual-Brush Wireless Vacuum Cleaner: Pricing Details

Xiaomi announced the launch of Mijia Dual-Brush Wireless Vacuum Cleaner on the company site, where it also revealed details on open crowdfunding. The initial crowdfunding price is CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,832), and will be up on April 20. The retail price of this mop has been fixed at CNY 999 ( roughly Rs. 11,960).

Xiaomi Mijia Dual-Brush Wireless Vacuum Cleaner: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi has designated a frameless design for Mijia Dual-Brush Wireless Vacuum Cleaner.

The front brush can clean the edges between the floor and wall by deforming into convenient shape. For difficult spaces and corners like under the sofa or beneath the bed, the wireless mopping machine can be adjusted to a lay-flat state, with a thickness of 13cm. To provide speckless cleaning, the mop also supports 90 degrees up and down rotation in this state.

Once the cleaning process is over, the roller brush wipes itself with clean water. The user can then put the brush on base, where turning auxiliary cleaning aids in simulating manual hand washing. In absence of water or presence excess dirt, the device shuts off automatically. To remind the user about cleaning, the mop emits a buzzer sound.

Talking about the battery life, the mop can work for up to 35 minutes on a single charge. It comes along with a built-in 420 ml water purification tank and a 200 ml sewage tank.