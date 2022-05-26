Tenda CP3 security camera has been launched in India. The security camera comes with the pan and tilt adjustment function as well as full-duplex 2-way audio communication. Tenda's security camera is said to be targeted towards the small office/home office (SOHO) category in India. The camera is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven security camera system with smart motion detection and tracking. It comes equipped with a full-HD 1080p image sensor that can rotate 360-degrees to cover most locations in homes and small offices.

Tenda CP3 security camera price, availability

The Tenda CP3 security camera is priced at Rs. 2,999. It is available in leading retail stores, and Tenda says that it plans to start offering the security camera through ecommerce stores from June 6.

Tenda CP3 security camera features

Tenda CP3 security camera comes equipped with auto targeting and tracking that uses the help of AI for detecting motion of people passing by. The security camera has pan and tilt adjustment function for all directions, covering 360-degrees horizontally and 155-degrees vertically, so that there are no blind spots. It also gets S-Motion detection to identify different human body shapes and movement.

The security camera comes with a full-HD resolution with smart H.264 video encoding standard. There is a night mode in the camera that uses ICR Infrared. It gets an internal antenna and up to 128GB microSD card support. Along with the camera, the company is also giving a power adaptor, a wall mount kit, and an installation guide.

Tenda CP3 starts flashing lights and blaring with the help of its sound and light alarm function that gets triggered when motion is detected in the surveillance area. The security will also send an alert on the user's smartphone when the alarm is triggered. There is also an instant privacy mode that turns the view of the camera downwards.

Users will also get 3 months of free cloud subscription with Tenda's security camera to safely store recordings.

The company claims that the security camera is targeted towards the SOHO category in India. John Dong, Director for Tenda India, said that Tenda has designed the CP3 to cater to people seeking a smart security camera system for their homes or small offices on a tight budget.