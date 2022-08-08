Sony Bravia Master Series A95K OLED TV has been launched in India. The series was unveiled by Sony earlier this year and the company's latest model to debut in India is a 65-inch TV with the model number XR-65A95K. It comes with an XR Cognitive processor which is claimed to offer depth, contrast, and vivid colours. It sports a 4K QD-OLED panel which is claimed to offer deeper blacks and better mid-tones. The TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like experience. It also offers an IMAX Enhanced feature, and a Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

Sony Bravia XR-65A95K price, availability

First unveiled at CES and launched in other markets, the Sony Bravia Master Series A95K 65-inch TV price in India has been set at Rs. 3,69,990. The price of the TV on the website is Rs. 3,51,490. It is available at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia XR-65A95K specifications

The Sony Bravia Master Series A95K 65-inch TV sports a QD-OLED display with 3,840x2,160 pixel resolution. It comes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision alongside a couple of picture-related features. These features include XR OLED Motion, Auto mode, Dual database processing, XR 4K Upscaling, Live Colour Technology, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, and Pixel Contrast Booster. The TV features an XR Cognitive Processor.

The smart TV comes with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including support for 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode that offers minimum input lag. The Sony Bravia Master Series A95K 65-inch TV comes with BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream, and IMAX Enhanced modes for automatic adjustment and optimal picture settings.

For sound, the Sony Bravia Master Series A95K 65-inch TV is equipped with two speakers and two subwoofers to offer a total of 60W output (20W + 20W +10W +10W). The speakers have Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround Sound. It runs on Android TV operating system with the Google TV user interface, supports voice search, and has 16GB of storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (ac), HDMI 2.1, Ethernet port, Bluetooth v4.2, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Apple Homekit, and a 3.5mm jack, according to the company.