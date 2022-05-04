Technology News
loading

Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India, Start at Rs. 36,990

Samsung Jet Cordless stick vacuum cleaners are priced between Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 52,990.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 May 2022 16:57 IST
Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India, Start at Rs. 36,990

Samsung has launched a line-up of Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners

Highlights
  • Samsung Jet comes with a high-capacity battery
  • India's vacuum cleaner market was worth Rs 275.6 crore in 2021
  • Eureka Forbes, Dyson, Kent, Philips and Prestige, compete in the space

Consumer electronics maker Samsung has forayed into the vacuum cleaner segment in India, expanding into the home cleaning solutions business.

Samsung has launched a line-up of Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners that can generate up to 200 watts of suction power and are lightweight and ergonomically designed, said a company statement.

Priced between Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 52,990, Samsung vacuum cleaners - Jet 70, Jet 75, and Jet 90 run on a digital inverter motor that optimises airflow with its ultrasonic welded airfoil blades for high energy efficiency.

Samsung India senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh said with an increased focus on safety, health, and hygiene in the post-pandemic era, consumers are now looking for agile and efficient home cleaning solutions.

"Our all new Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners are here to provide unmatched convenience to our consumers with best-in-class features for a hassle-free cleaning experience," he said Samsung Jet comes with a high-capacity battery, which addresses consumer needs for a reliable vacuum cleaner that can maintain suction for up to one hour.

Moreover, the battery can easily be removed and replaced with a spare, users can clean for up to two hours in one session if needed, with an optional additional battery.

According to estimates from Euromonitor International, India's vacuum cleaner market was worth Rs 275.6 crore in 2021. In 2020, more than 4.3 lakh units of vacuum cleaners were sold in the country.

Companies, including Eureka Forbes, Dyson, Kent, Philips and Prestige, compete in the space.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Jet Cordless
Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer to Arrive on Star Wars Day Ahead of May 27 Release
Elon Musk Slams Apple for App Store Commission, Says It's 'Definitely Not Ok'

Related Stories

Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India, Start at Rs. 36,990
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  3. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  5. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Online
  8. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  9. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  10. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play System Update for May 2022 Adds Self-Sharing to Nearby Share Option
  2. Autism-Linked Gene Mutation Reversed Using Lab-Grown Brain Experiment
  3. This Robot Chef Is Being Taught to 'Taste' Food as It Cooks, Just Like a Human, to Determine if It Is Properly Seasoned
  4. Play Date Between Bolivian River Dolphins and Anaconda Leaves Trail of Questions
  5. NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts
  6. Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Machine Learning Program for Games Helps Develop Algorithm for Molecular Modelling
  8. Routers, Network Cameras From Netgear, Linksys, and Others Affected Due to DNS Poisoning Flaw
  9. Google Pixel Buds Pro Tipped to Launch Soon, Colour Variants Leaked
  10. Sophos: 78 Percent of Indian Organisations Faced Ransomware Attacks in Last Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.