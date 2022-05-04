Consumer electronics maker Samsung has forayed into the vacuum cleaner segment in India, expanding into the home cleaning solutions business.

Samsung has launched a line-up of Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners that can generate up to 200 watts of suction power and are lightweight and ergonomically designed, said a company statement.

Priced between Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 52,990, Samsung vacuum cleaners - Jet 70, Jet 75, and Jet 90 run on a digital inverter motor that optimises airflow with its ultrasonic welded airfoil blades for high energy efficiency.

Samsung India senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh said with an increased focus on safety, health, and hygiene in the post-pandemic era, consumers are now looking for agile and efficient home cleaning solutions.

"Our all new Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners are here to provide unmatched convenience to our consumers with best-in-class features for a hassle-free cleaning experience," he said Samsung Jet comes with a high-capacity battery, which addresses consumer needs for a reliable vacuum cleaner that can maintain suction for up to one hour.

Moreover, the battery can easily be removed and replaced with a spare, users can clean for up to two hours in one session if needed, with an optional additional battery.

According to estimates from Euromonitor International, India's vacuum cleaner market was worth Rs 275.6 crore in 2021. In 2020, more than 4.3 lakh units of vacuum cleaners were sold in the country.

Companies, including Eureka Forbes, Dyson, Kent, Philips and Prestige, compete in the space.