Technology News
loading

Samsung AI EcoBubble Fully Automatic Washing Machine Range Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 41,600

Samsung’s new IoT-enabled washing machine can be connected with Samsung smart devices as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 May 2022 12:32 IST
Samsung AI EcoBubble Fully Automatic Washing Machine Range Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 41,600

Photo Credit: Samsung India

The air wash technology deodorises and sanities clothes without washing them with water

Highlights
  • Samsung's new AI EcoBubble washing machines support Alexa
  • The new lineup include features like AI wash and air wash technology
  • Price of Samsung AI EcoBubble washing machines starts at Rs. Rs. 41,600

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Tuesday launched its range of artificial intelligence-enabled bilingual AI EcoBubble fully automatic front load washing machines in India.

The 2022 lineup of 40 models come with intelligent features such as AI wash, air wash technology and super speed cycle, Samsung said in a statement.

"AI EcoBubble is India's first washing machine that learns user behaviour and suggests the most preferred wash cycle, providing ease of use by eliminating the need to juggle through multiple options," said Samsung.

This smart Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung smart TVs and family hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home, it added.

"When connected with the Samsung SmartThings App, AI EcoBubble washing machines provide best wash options basis 2.8 million big data points," it said.

Its AI wash uses sensors to sense the laundry's weight and level of soiling and optimises the amount of water, detergent and rinsing time, using machine learning, it added. While its air wash technology deodorises and sanities clothes without washing them with water.

On the other hand, super speed cycle reduces laundry time drastically by shortening the rinsing time using speed spray and accelerating spin speed to quickly spin-dry clothes.

Starting from Rs. 41,600, the new lineup of washing machines will be available across all retail partners in India along with Samsung's official online store Samsung Shops and channel partners Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung India Senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh said: "Our new AI-enabled bilingual washing machine line up is a breakthrough innovation that leverages the advances in machine learning to offer simple, intelligent and personalised laundry solutions to consumers. We are confident that the new range will further enhance consumer lifestyles and will witness strong adoption across the country." Last month, rival South Korean firm LG Electronics had introduced a new line up consisting of smart appliances with AI technology. It had also introduced AI Direct Drive washing machines.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, AI EcoBubble, Samsung Washing Machines, Samsung AI EcoBubble Washing Machine
Honor Play 30 With Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5G Connectivity Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung AI EcoBubble Fully Automatic Washing Machine Range Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 41,600
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
  6. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Says Scooter Fires Rare
  7. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  8. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  9. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  10. Swiggy Agent Assigns Order Delivery to Dunzo, Leaves Twitter Perplexed
#Latest Stories
  1. DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone With 60fps 4K Video Support, 34-Minute Flight-Time Launched: All Details
  2. Samsung AI EcoBubble Fully Automatic Washing Machine Range Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 41,600
  3. Honor Play 30 With Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5G Connectivity Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  4. MacBook Pro (2021) Users Complain of Crackling, Popping Noise When Playing Sound
  5. Coinbase Sees 44 Percent Dip in Trading Volume, Blames RBI’s ‘Informal Pressure’ For Halting UPI Feature
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Manage Minor Rebound While Terra's LUNA Nosedives by 60 Percent
  7. Google Rejects Tinder Parent Match’s Monopoly Suit a Day After It Was Filed in US Court
  8. Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plans, Password Sharing Crackdown to Arrive Before End of 2022: Report
  9. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Backs Elon Musk’s Plan to Reinstate Donald Trump's Account
  10. Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Launched: Price, Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.