Technology News
loading

Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines With Anti-Bacterial Technology Launched in India

Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines pricing starts at Rs. 10,990.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 March 2022 16:58 IST
Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines With Anti-Bacterial Technology Launched in India

Photo Credit: Realme TechLife

Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines are available in 8kg and 8.5kg variants

Highlights
  • Realme TechLife has unveiled two new semi-automatic washing machines
  • Both washing machines have a BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency
  • Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines are sold on Flipkart

Realme TechLife range of semi-automatic washing machines was launched in India on Tuesday. The washing machines feature antibacterial silver ion wash technology which is claimed to reduce exposure to infection. The new range of washing machines are Realme's first offerings in the semi-automatic washing machine segment, and comes with hard water wash features, according to the company. Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines are equipped with a waterfall system and jet stream technology for deeper and uniform cleaning, according to the company.

Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines price in India, availability

The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines will be available in an 8kg capacity model priced at Rs. 10,990, while the 8.5kg capacity variant costs Rs. 11,190. The washing machines will be available for purchase on Flipkart, according to the company.

Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines specifications

The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines feature a top load design and come with a jet stream technology for uniform cleaning, according to the company. The washing machines have a BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency. The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines offer a silver ion wash that is claimed to reduce the growth of bacteria and microorganisms on clothes, according to Realme.

The new semi-automatic washing machines come with features such as a 1,400RPM spin cycle and air dry technology — with a heavy-duty motor. The washing machine also offers hard water wash and collar scrubber features. The washing machines feature a plastic body and a compact build, according to the company. The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines come with an IPX4 rating, according to the company.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme TechLife, Washing Machines
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Poco M4 5G Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines With Anti-Bacterial Technology Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  3. Alienware x15 R2, x17 R2 Slim Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s Next Series, Moon Knight
  5. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  9. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here's How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Messenger Adds Support for Shortcuts, Allowing Users to Send Silent Messages, GIFs, More
  2. Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report
  3. Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative
  4. India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia
  5. Twitter Testing Cricket Tab for Indian Users on Android Amid IPL 2022
  6. Dubai School to Accept Bitcoin, Ether Payments for Tuition Fees: Report
  7. Crypto Ponzi Scheme Busted in Kerala, Investors Allegedly Robbed of Rs. 1,200 Crore
  8. Mahindra Collaborates With Tech Mahindra to Drop Thar SUV NFTs
  9. Pegasus Scandal: NSO Says Israeli Police Was Sold 'Weaker' Variant of Phone Hacking Tool Than Export Version
  10. Tata Motors Says 20 Percent Rise in Battery Cell Cost Increasing Pressure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.