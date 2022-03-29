Realme TechLife range of semi-automatic washing machines was launched in India on Tuesday. The washing machines feature antibacterial silver ion wash technology which is claimed to reduce exposure to infection. The new range of washing machines are Realme's first offerings in the semi-automatic washing machine segment, and comes with hard water wash features, according to the company. Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines are equipped with a waterfall system and jet stream technology for deeper and uniform cleaning, according to the company.

Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines price in India, availability

The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines will be available in an 8kg capacity model priced at Rs. 10,990, while the 8.5kg capacity variant costs Rs. 11,190. The washing machines will be available for purchase on Flipkart, according to the company.

Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines specifications

The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines feature a top load design and come with a jet stream technology for uniform cleaning, according to the company. The washing machines have a BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency. The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines offer a silver ion wash that is claimed to reduce the growth of bacteria and microorganisms on clothes, according to Realme.

The new semi-automatic washing machines come with features such as a 1,400RPM spin cycle and air dry technology — with a heavy-duty motor. The washing machine also offers hard water wash and collar scrubber features. The washing machines feature a plastic body and a compact build, according to the company. The Realme TechLife semi-automatic washing machines come with an IPX4 rating, according to the company.

