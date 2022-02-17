OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge were launched in India today (Thursday, February 17). Both new smart TVs from OnePlus are offered in two display sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. The vanilla OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge get HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. Both run Android TV 11 with and get Dolby Audio support. OnePlus TV Y1S gets 20W full-range stereo speakers, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge gets 24W full-range stereo speakers. The smart TVs from OnePlus get an auto low latency mode (ALLM) that is claimed to improve gaming experience.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge price in India, availability

OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch is priced at Rs. 16,499, while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. On the other hand, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch is priced at Rs. 16,999, and its 43-inch variant is priced at 27,999. The former will be available to purchase via the official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. The latter will only be available to purchase offline through official OnePlus stores and leading retailers. Both OnePlus smart TVs will go on sale on Monday, February 21.

The OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get Rs. 500 off on OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge's 32-inch variants. The 43-inch variant of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is offered with a discount of Rs. 750 for Red Cable Club members.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge specifications, features

Being smart TVs, both OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge run Android TV 11 out-of-the-box. Both get 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The former has HD resolution, while the latter get full-HD resolution. Both smart TVs get HDR10, HDR10+, HLG format support. The displays also get TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge get ALLM that is claimed to improve gaming experience for users. The smart TVs also get Google Assistant support. Using the Smart Manager, users can control many of the smart TVs functions - system speed, freeing up storage space, among others. With OnePlus Connect 2.0, users will be able to connect their smartphones to the TVs and use them as a remote control. For connectivity, OnePlus TV Y1S series gets dual-band Wi-Fi with 5GHz band support.

The smart TVs get Dolby audio support. OnePlus TV Y1S models get 20W full-range stereo speakers, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge models get 24W full-range stereo speakers. Both smart TVs get OxygenPlay 2.0 that acts as a content aggregation platform and serves over 230 live channels. The smart TVs also get a Game Mode that activates ALLM and claims to provide an immersive experience. The Kids Mode provides watch time limitation that controls the TV viewing hours along with an Eye Comfort Mode that helps improve digital wellbeing.