LG MoodUp fridge — the company's latest smart refrigerator — has been unveiled by the company at IFA 2022. The South Korean firm's latest fridge allows users to pick from a range of colours to light up LED panels on the front of the appliance. It features several RGB panels on the fridge's doors and users can choose from 22 colour options for the upper doors, and 19 colours for the lower panels. Customisation options also include colour and nature-based themes. The LG MoodUP fridge is also equipped with a Bluetooth speaker that can be paired with a smartphone to stream music, while the LED panels change colours.

While rival Samsung offers customers customisation options with its Bespoke refrigerators, the new LG MoodUp fridge takes customisation to the next level by allowing users to connect their smartphones and change the colours of the fridge on demand. The company is yet to reveal pricing and availability details in the US, and there's no word on plans to launch the new fridge in India.

LG says that the LED door panels on the MoodUp refrigerator will allow users to customise the look and feel of the appliance by applying colour-based themes such as Season, Place, Mood, and Pop. Users can also manually choose from 22 colour options for the top doors, while the bottom doors will offer a choice of 19 colours.

The LG MoodUp fridge can also play music from a connected device

Photo Credit: LG

Equipped with an inbuilt Bluetooth-capable speaker, the new LG refrigerator allows users to connect to a smartphone, tablet, or a laptop to play music, while the LED panels change colours in sync with the music. When the panels are turned off, the fridge features a Lux Gray and Lux White design, LG says.

The LG MoodUp fridge offers WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and features an on-device AI chip with support for voice recognition. Users can receive notifications when the fridge door is left open, in the form of the left door blinking repetedly. The panels can also blink when you approach the fridge — the freezer door glows brighter at night to help owners open the door, according to the company.

